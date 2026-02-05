Why was coach Bill Belichick snubbed from the NFL Hall of Fame?

How to win friends and influence people. Way back during his ill-fated tenure as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, Bill Belichick did a weekly spot on local sports talk radio. The slot was designed to give fans an opportunity to call in and ask the boss about the team. One December day, a caller prefaced his question by politely saying: “First of all Bill, I want to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas.” There followed 20 seconds of very uncomfortable, very dead air.

“I remember looking at the radio,” said Bill Livingston, a sportswriter with the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “and screaming, ‘Well, wish him a Merry Christmas back, you schmuck!’”

This kind of yarn about his celebrated dour demeanour came to mind when it emerged last week that Belichick will not be getting voted into the NFL Hall of Fame this year. In a country where these institutions honouring sporting greatness are taken uber seriously, this was the biggest snub of all.

In his first year of eligibility, the sport’s most successful coach should have been a shoo-in. It appears some voters decided it was payback time for various sins he’d committed against them and the game throughout his illustrious and controversial career.

“If he’s not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there’s really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it,” said Tom Brady, the quarterback with whom he won so much.

“He’s incredible. There’s no coach I’d rather play for ... When it comes down to votes and popularity and all that, then welcome to the world of voting. You might as well try out for the Oscars and get a big panel to tell you if you’re good or not. It’s the way that it works unfortunately.”

Barely two years have passed since Belichick stepped down as head coach of the New England Patriots, after nearly a quarter of a century of unparalleled success, a dynasty that yielded six Super Bowls for a club that previously had none. At 71 years old, it looked like he could retire having set benchmarks unlikely to ever be passed, or perhaps have a final fling as soon as some NFL contender inevitably offered him big bucks to take one more shot at reaching the big dance.

Inexplicably, that kind of opportunity never knocked and instead, to continue coaching, he had to take a gig way down the college football food chain at the University of North Carolina.

Head coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson look on during the first half of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils in March last year. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By the time he fetched up at Chapel Hill in December, 2024, Belichick – the NFL eminence grise – had become a figure of fun to some. This was due to his high-profile relationship with Jordon Hudson, a woman who is 49 years his junior.

Their romance played out in the full, unforgiving glare of the social media spotlight. Suddenly, the most taciturn coach in American sport cut an unmoored, Learesque figure. Here he was frolicking on beaches in mermaid photoshoots, doing the walk of shame on Ring cameras and becoming nightly comic cannon fodder for stand-ups. Their unlikely coupling continues to be the tabloid gift that keeps on giving.

Even as almost all gridiron folk agreed Belichick had been done a grievous wrong by the Hall of Fame, it emerged Hudson intends to throw him a huge party on the day next August when the annual induction takes place.

Yes, nothing compensates more for having your entire life’s work traduced by some of your bitter peers quite like your significant other hosting a rival shindig. Please chow down on some consolation barbecue at the very moment every major figure in the game you once bestrode is gathered in Canton, Ohio for a ceremony during which athletes and coaches routinely cry as they finally get to don the fabled gold blazer and unveil their own bust.

Revelations that Belichick fell one short of the 40 votes required to be inducted in the Hall at least served to shorten the elongated build-up to Sunday’s Super Bowl. Even though the Patriots, now helmed by Mike Vrabel, one of his former linebackers, have returned to the decider for the first time in seven years, the plight of their former coach dominated media coverage. Heavyweight investigative reporters went to work establishing why certain members of the 50-strong electorate, many of whom happen to be journalists Belichick offended with his famously churlish press conference carry-on in his pomp, have visited this latest ignominy upon him.

One of the naysayers said it was a matter of procedure, claiming he simply used his three votes on elder statesmen instead, characters who have been on the ballot for years, waiting patiently to have their tickets punched. Another indicated he wanted Belichick to be punished for Spygate, the 2007 scandal when the Patriots were caught videotaping the New York Jets’ signal-callers. That controversy left a lingering stench even in a career hallmarked by a constant desire to have his team play on the very outer limits of the rules.

Head coach Bill Belichick who guided the New England Patriots to a record six Super Bowl titles as head coach, is parting ways with the team after 24 seasons. Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/ AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps the most bizarre justification for the rebuff came from Mike Chappell, Indianapolis Colts’ correspondent for Fox59 in Indiana. In yet another illustration of how craven so many in the American media are toward the plutocrats in charge, he openly admitted to giving his vote to Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, over the coach that delivered the club six Lombardi trophies.

Insult, meet injury.