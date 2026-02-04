Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Just one more sleep till Ireland open their Six Nations campaign in Paris, but so “apocalyptic” has the narrative around this team become, Gordon D’Arcy will anticipate no end of tossing and turning among supporters – into whom has crept a “sense of doom”. He’s at a loss to understand all the negativity. “There are reasons to be cautious,” he says, but caution, he insists, should not turn in to “despair”.

Gerry Thornley goes through the team selected by Andy Farrell, one that shows eight largely enforced changes from the side that started against South Africa last time out, its task to turn despair into delirium at the Stade de France.

The day after the game in Paris, an Ireland XV will line out against England A at Thomond Park, the players “essentially on trial” in what Cullie Tucker describes as “a very, very important game for Irish rugby”. Johnny Watterson talks to the coach.

Ireland have enough to be thinking about for now, so it’s unlikely their thoughts will drift towards October 2027 just yet. But that’s when they’ll open their World Cup campaign against Portugal in Sydney, John O’Sullivan bringing you all the fixture details for the tournament.

On the club front, there’s no end of frustration down Connacht way with the news that former Ireland under-20 scrumhalf Matthew Devine will join Ulster at the end of the season. Gerry fills you in.

Gavin Cummiskey previews the new League of Ireland season, the key question being: can anyone stop Shamrock Rovers from being crowned champions for the sixth time in seven years? Well, “the rest of the league is on alert after the on-field and off-field activity of Derry City”, the return of James McClean one of the big preseason developments at the club.

It might be excessively wet and windy this weather, but, Gordon Manning tells us, a crowd of over 25,000 is expected at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night to see a repeat of last season’s hurling League and All-Ireland finals, Cork hosting Tipp. Cork, Seán Moran reminds us, disintegrated in the second half of that All-Ireland decider, an experience they will want to “fade into the rear-view mirror” under Ben O’Connor.

Gordon has news on the NFL deciding not to play a game in Croke Park in 2026, despite the success of the Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings meeting there last September, while in athletics, Ian O’Riordan reports on Mark English smashing his own Irish 800 metres record at the Czech Indoor Gala.

And Brian O’Connor hears from Leopardstown’s chief executive Mark Clayton who had “a baptism of fire” in his new role during a weather-hit Dublin Racing Festival. The financial cost of the disruption was “significant”, but Clayton was upbeat. “It’s becoming a national event, rather like the likes of a Galway and a Punchestown.”

TV Watch: The Winter Olympics officially start on Friday with the opening ceremony at the San Siro in Milan, but a sprinkling of events kick off today – including the one we’ve all been waiting for: curling. TNT Sports 2 has coverage of the mixed doubles events from 6pm. And at 8pm Manchester City take a 2-0 lead in to the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Newcastle (Sky Sports Main Event), while Celtic will try to narrow Hearts’ lead at the top of the table when they travel to Aberdeen (Sky Sports Football).