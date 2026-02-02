‘I got more sense out of the dog’: Bernie Slaven sheds light on Italia 90 ruff rooming rumours

Former Republic of Ireland international Bernie Slaven offered his two cents on one of Italia 90's more unusual stories. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The story of how much Bernie Slaven missed his dogs when he was in the Irish squad at the 1990 World Cup has done the rounds many a time before, but some of us had no notion if it was a touch exaggerated. Well, the story reared its ahead again on Facebook last week.

“When Tony Cascarino was away with the Republic of Ireland at the 1990 World Cup, he ended up rooming with Bernie Slaven. Cascarino says Slaven was badly homesick, especially about his dogs, and that’s where it got strange.

“At night, while Cascarino was lying in bed, Slaven would ring home and start howling like Lassie in to the phone – ‘Woof woof, aru, aru, woof!’ – then kissing the receiver and cooing, ‘hello lovey, dovey’. Slaven was fully committed to it, like this was the most normal thing in the world to do on a World Cup trip.”

How accurate was this telling of the story? From the Slaven man himself on Twitter: “A few people brought this to my attention today. (It’s true). I got more sense out of the dog. Animals over humans.”

Legend, aru, aru.

Quote

“I had a video call with Tom Brady and I was paralysed. For me he is the closest thing to God. Not God, but almost.” – NFL fan Carlos Vicente explaining why he left Alavés for Birmingham City, because he got to speak to the divinity that is the club’s co-owner, Tom Brady.

Number: 19.52

That’s how many millions (in Euros) Erling Haaland paid in tax last year, according to The Sunday Times Tax List, Mo Salah (€16.7 million) the only other footballer in the UK top 100. They need better accountants.

Word of mouth

“I looked in my wardrobe and I thought it was one of them oversized tracksuits that the younger lads are wearing nowadays. I put a big coat over it and went to the game. It was only when I got home that Coleen told me it was actually a pair of pyjamas.” – Wayne Rooney explaining why he wore bedtime clothing to Old Trafford to see his son Kai’s home debut for the youth team. (“I had a full-on 10-minute conversation with Jason Wilcox [United director of football] in my pyjamas.”)

Wayne Rooney wore a comfortable, if not somewhat inappropriate, getup for his son's home debut with Manchester United's youths side. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

“We have incredible doctors, incredible physios, working 24 hours a day. I believed Johan Cruyff – my mentor, my idol, my everything – when he said to me ‘when a player doesn’t want to be injured, they will not be injured’.” – Pep Guardiola throwing a suspicious eye at his very lengthy injury list.

“They have towels on the sidelines. How can a home team be allowed to decide if they have towels on the sidelines? Why not just go, ‘no towels’? Just say no towels. It’s unfathomable to me.” – How annoyed was Nottingham Forest gaffer Sean Dyche by Brentford’s throw-in towel supply? Very.

“If he’s available on a free then obviously you have to think about it because what Liverpool need is more depth at the back.” – Didi Hamann recommending that Liverpool sign ... Harry Maguire.

Fascinating facts

You can’t but marvel sometimes at the nuggets of footballing info that people produce, but perhaps nothing quite compared to this pearl from a chap by the name of Tom Ede.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz (centre) in action with Kairat's Egor Sorokin during the UEFA Champions League, league phase match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 28, 2026. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

“Chucking out an early contender for ‘stat of the year’. Kai Havertz is the first Arsenal player to score against an opponent (Kairat) whose first three letters are the same as the first three letters of his first name since Lee Dixon against Leeds in 1996.”

Most of his respondents got in to the spirit of things – eg Bobby Charlton scoring against Charlton, Alan Sunderland against Sunderland, Wayne Carlisle against Carlisle United, Jhon Cordoba scored against FC Cordoba – but one was quite rude to poor Tom: “Get a girlfriend.”

Don’t mess with Mas

Former Brazil international Adriano was a highly gifted player, but he had a reputation for being, well, a touch temperamental. So, to be honest, if you were going to scam the mother of any footballer, you’d be wise not to choose Adriano’s Ma.

You’d guess, then, that the person who conned that very Ma, Rosilda, out of the equivalent of €2,400 might have been a little anxious when Adriano sent them this message:

“My mother just deposited over 15,000 reais into the account of someone pretending to be me. My mother! You don’t mess with mothers! You better give it back, because I’m going to hunt you down like a demon. If you don’t give it back, you’ll see if I don’t find out who you are. You’ll see the devil himself come down to earth. I’ll give you 24 hours.”

There’s no word yet on whether the money was returned, but all you can hope if it’s not is that the scammer’s funeral will be well attended.