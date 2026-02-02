Mario Kempes didn’t find me by accident - this was a targeted hit

Highlights from the 1978 football World Cup final landed on my YouTube feed the other day. Is “feed” the right word? Should have asked somebody. Anyway, this sunbeam from 48 years ago pierced the nuclear gloom of a winter afternoon and made me stop and smile.

Maybe you’re too young to remember. Mario Kempes was the star of that World Cup, his shorts pulled up around his waist, like a schoolboy, and his socks rolled into a cuff at his ankles. He wore his hair like the lead singer from soft rock acts Foreigner or REO Speedwagon, flapping on the back of his neck. By sheer weight of panache and personality, he looked stylish.

Kempes scored two of Argentina’s goals in the final and made the other with the kind of intuition and unscripted inventiveness that is subject to licence in the modern game. He could play as a centre forward or as an attacking midfielder and if he were playing now then some hot-shot coach would try to label him as a “false nine” or whatever technobabble is in fashion. In 1978 he was just a brilliant footballer.

Of course, Kempes didn’t find me by accident. That was the first World Cup I can recall and, like you, I have no secrets from my phone. This was a targeted hit of nostalgia.

Nobody was trying to sell me anything, but nostalgia in sport is big business now. Like everything else, it has been commodified. When Argentina won the last World Cup, Adidas released some classic Argentina jerseys from yesteryear and they sold out within days.

[ A vintage jersey - a moment in time preserved forever in polyester ]

It’s interesting, though, how nostalgia has been reinvented or, more to the point, repackaged. In its original state it was bound up with sentimentality and a romanticised view of the past and to get the most from it you had to be of a certain age. Nostalgia depended to some degree on a frayed memory that you had no desire to challenge. It never wanted to be corrected. Let the lie stand as the truth.

But it couldn’t function without something to remember. When the goals from the 1978 World Cup final flashed up on my phone, all were familiar. I couldn’t say when I had seen them last, but they had not disappeared from my memory. All of it was so spectacular at the time, and so urgent and so important, that they were, almost by definition, unforgettable.

But if you showed me the goals from the last World Cup final, the one before that or the one before that then I’m not sure they would ring a bell. For the generation that grew up with 24-hour sports channels, it must be harder to retain the kind of stuff that, in years to come, will be the raw material for nostalgia.

There are so many goals now, and so many ways to witness them, that it has the visual effect of white noise. Goals are packaged for social media channels to be consumed like sherbet: a quick taste explosion and gone. On European football nights there is a channel where you can watch every goal across the continent in real time as it goes in: good, bad, brilliant, poxy, consequential, disposable. Forgotten.

So, in an ever-changing world, nostalgia needed to be nimble. In the ceaseless pursuit of a market, they changed the rules. In a corner of the nostalgia industrial complex you no longer have to be middle-aged or old. You no longer even have to remember. The sale of vintage shirts has become the cross-generational common ground. You didn’t even have to think of it as nostalgia: that’s optional.

Dua Lipa, centre, watches Boca Juniors play River Plate at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Alejandro Pagni/Getty

“Blokecore” became a thing on TikTok. A fashion trend. Maybe even a sensation. What is it? Social media consultant Georgia Aldridge describes the aesthetic as “vintage replica football shirts, baggy or straight-leg jeans, and mainly Adidas trainers”.

Vintage sports jerseys developed a certain cachet. Global superstars such as Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa posted pictures of themselves wearing vintage football shirts partly because they couldn’t afford not to be tuned in to their audience.

Every self-respecting flea market has a stall selling vintage football shirts, but naturally it criss-crosses the internet. If you want a limited edition 1974 Lazio shirt, for example, you will find it online for about €125. Take a look. Soft blue. It goes with anything.

Mariame Choucair is one of the Instagram stars in this field. Among her collection are 60 Sydney FC shirts, the team she supports, and 40 Germany shirts stretching back to 1994. “If I am wearing something original and vintage,” she told the Guardian, “people will ask about the era of the kit. I love connecting with people who love the game.”

For the advertising industry and every sports broadcaster, nostalgia offers a sure-fire dopamine hit. The Six Nations is full of it. In 2019 Guinness launched an ad called The Purse, which tells the story of David and Gareth Rees. Their late mother Olive had left them an inheritance on condition that they would use the money to follow Wales in the Six Nations. She also left them her purse to use as a drinks kitty.

It was a sweet little tale that tapped into the heart of the Six Nations’ hand-me-down appeal. Most games fall helplessly short of the hype, but around every game is a hinterland of partying that is more or less oblivious to the outcome.

The Six Nations, as an institution, trades heavily on the feelings that nostalgia generates. It doesn’t have to tally with memory. Nostalgia, like President Pinocchio, is not deterred by fact checking.

A day after Mario Kempes landed on my phone, clips from the 1982 World Cup final waltzed into my YouTube “feed”. Still hitting the target. Italy beat West Germany 3-1, and the tournament belonged to Paolo Rossi, Italy’s impish centre forward. He had just returned from a two-year ban for match-fixing, although that wasn’t the story nostalgia was prepared to tell.

Nothing of JBM has popped up yet. My phone needs to pay more attention.