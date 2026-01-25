Amber Barrett scores famous Strasbourg winner as Denise O’Sullivan gets Liverpool on track

They’ve hardly landed at their new clubs, but Republic of Ireland teammates Amber Barrett and Denise O’Sullivan have already made quite the impact for Strasbourg and Liverpool, respectively, having joined from Standard Liege and North Carolina Courage less than a fortnight ago.

On Sunday, Barrett came off the bench with 20 minutes to go and scored the goal that put Strasbourg through to the quarter-finals of the French Cup for the first time in the club’s history. The game against Grenoble was scoreless at the time, but after being set up by former Barcelona star Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, the Donegal woman made no mistake with her chance.

⚽️ 71' BUUUUUUUUT



Amber Barrett magnifiquement servie par Ana-Maria Crnogorčević ouvre le score 🔥



▸ #GF38RCSA (0-1) pic.twitter.com/e82HMZwuJ8 — Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace Féminines (@RCSA_Feminines) January 25, 2026

O’Sullivan scored on her Liverpool debut in the FA Cup a week ago, shortly after signing. She followed that up on Sunday by playing an important part in their first WSL win of the season at the 13th attempt. The Cork native brought some much-needed quality and composure to midfield in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool left it late, with Mia Enderby’s two goals in stoppage time giving the Reds’ survival hopes a major boost. They remain bottom of the table, though. West Ham, a point above Liverpool, won 2-1 away to Leicester City.

It was also a good weekend for Katie McCabe, whose Arsenal side left Chelsea’s seven-in-a-row title hopes in shreds by beating them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are now nine points behind leaders Manchester City, who scored an 86th-minute winner against London City Lionesses, with Arsenal another point behind.

In the WSL2, Kelly Brady made her debut for Crystal Palace in their 4-0 win at home to Durham. Abbie Larkin completed the scoring in added time of that match.

On the transfer front, three more of Carla Ward’s players were on the move last week. Kyra Carusa, having been released by her hometown club San Diego Wave in December, has returned to HB Koge, the Danish side with which she enjoyed huge success for three seasons between 2020 and 2023.

Tara O’Hanlon made her debut for Celtic on Sunday having joined them on loan from Manchester City. The 20-year-old spent the first part of the season on loan with Sunderland, but will now hope to get more game time under her belt having returned last year from a lengthy spell out injured. Back at home, Ellen Molloy has left Wexford for Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, the GAA has agreed to allow Páirc Uí Chaoimh host the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands in June, which would make it the third time the national team has played at the stadium. Ward’s team open that campaign against France in Tallaght in March, but the venue for their home game against Poland in April has yet to be announced.