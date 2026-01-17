Limerick take Munster Hurling League title, Galway beat Dublin to Walsh Cup after penalties

Limerick's Shane O'Brien comes up against Waterford's Billy Nolan in the Munster Senior Hurling League final in Mallow. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Limerick warmed up for their National Hurling League campaign by beating Waterford to win their fourth Munster League of the past six editions.

In front of a 1,957 crowd in Mallow, Aidan O’Connor scored 0-11, including three from play, while William O’Donoghue collected the trophy.

Limerick overpowered the Déise in the middle third and their efficient shooting was rewarded with four unanswered points. Shane O’Brien was enjoying the better of his matchup with Conor Prunty, striking three in the space of seven minutes. The full-forward also had a goal chance blocked by PJ Fanning.

Reuben Halloran’s free-taking hauled Waterford back into contention, contributing half of their total to trail by the minimum, 0-11 to 0-10, at the break. He then levelled on the resumption.

Fuelled by five half-time changes, Limerick kicked on with six points on the spin, O’Connor accounting for five.

Waterford didn’t record back-to-back points in the entire second half. Apart from Halloran and Billy Nolan’s frees, wing back Shane Bennett was the only man to score from play.

Limerick had further points from subs Ethan Hurley, Cathal O’Neill and Adam English. The 2025 Young Hurler of the Year nominee also drew a save from Nolan and had another goal chance hooked.

Dublin’s Cian O’Sullivan is tackled by Galway's Darren Morrissey. Photograph: Paul Barnett/Inpho

Earlier on Saturday, Galway won the Walsh Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Dublin at Parnell Park. New captain Darren Morrissey lifted the trophy to mark the Tribesmen’s first triumph in the competition since 2023.

Dublin made the first big move when Conor Burke kicked the sliotar to the net after Seán Gallagher’s long-range shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Evan Niland was Galway’s chief scorer, finishing with 0-7 (six frees), and helped his side reel off six points in a row to lead 0-11 to 1-7 at half-time.

There was a promising sign for the subsequent shoot-out when Dónal Burke lashed a penalty past Éanna Murphy after Ronan Hayes was fouled.

Galway were back ahead in the 37th minute when Declan McLaughlin robbed a defender and Conor Whelan tapped into the unguarded net.

Dublin looked like they’d won it when a score from Conor Donohoe pushed them ahead in stoppage time, but Conor Cooney’s last-puck free forced penalties.

Murphy missed Galway’s first penalty, while Burke rattled the net for Dublin, but the hosts wouldn’t find the target again.

Efforts from Cian O’Sullivan and Donohoe were both stopped by Éanna Murphy, as Dublin’s Seán Brennan spectacularly denied Cooney, only to miss his own shot, as did Hayes, leaving Ciarán Leen and Colm Molloy to convert the decisive pucks.

Saturday results

Munster league final: Limerick 0-23 Waterford 0-15

Walsh Cup final: Dublin 2-13 Galway 1-16 (Galway win 2-1 on penalties)