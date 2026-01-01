Sport 2026 crystal ball: Our team of pundits share their predictions

Shane Lowry – Two-time Ryder Cup winner

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Ireland!! Ah it would be great if we got into the finals … England to get beat in the final by Argentina but Harry Kane to get the golden boot.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

The TMO does too much refereeing in rugby at the minute, so reduce their impact.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

Ireland should probably target both but, if they want to ultimately win the World Cup, then the Nations Championship would make for a better platform. I think England are good and getting stronger so they could stop France.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry will win the football and I think Limerick will come back and win the hurling, they’re getting older but still have it in them; Dublin for the ladies football and Cork in the camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

I’d give anything if Ireland qualify for the World Cup to just go and watch them play.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

I’d like to see Alex Dunne make a good jump towards Formula 1, he is doing very well.

Ellen Walshe – European champion swimmer

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Spain to win the World Cup and Kylian Mbappé to be leading scorer.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

I’d like to see the rule change so that swimmers go past the 15-metre rule (swimmers in butterfly, backstroke and freestyle cannot go more than 15 metres underwater at turns).

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

I still think the Six Nations is the big one. France can be stopped.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry in the men’s football, Tipperary in hurling. Cork double in women’s football and camogie.

Seán O'Shea and David Clifford of Kerry, who Ellen Walshe has tipped to claim back-to-back All-Ireland Senior Football titles in 2026. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

Only one place to be: the final of the World Cup.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

John Shortt – “Shorty” – is definitely the swimmer to watch for. He is already making a mark on the international stage.

Cora Staunton – Former Mayo & AFLW footballer

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

France. Kylian Mbappé.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

You shouldn’t be allowed pass backwards from a free in Gaelic football. I’m also glad to see the LGFA have made moves to address the issue of tackling and physicality in ladies football. The trial rules in place for the National League in 2026 will make for interesting viewing and should hopefully improve the game by allowing more physicality.

Armagh's Niamh Reel in action against Kerry's Kayleigh Cronin during the 2025 National League Division 1 final. Cora Staunton predicts trial rule changes in this season's league will make for 'interesting viewing'. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

For me, it’s still the Six Nations. Ireland can challenge France for the title.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Men’s football: Galway; Women’s football: Dublin; Hurling: Limerick; Camogie: Galway.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

The AFL Grand Final. I never managed to attend one during my time in Australia, but the Grand Final is such a huge event there.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

Kobe McDonald. Wherever his sporting journey takes him, Kobe has the ability and the right character to excel. He has a bright future ahead.

Paul Townend believes Ireland have what it takes to stop France's pursuit of back-to-back Six Nations titles. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Paul Townend – Champion jockey

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Argentina to win it again. Kylian Mbappé for the Golden Boot, an obvious choice but he always shows up!

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

I’d cap VAR reviews in football at 30 seconds. If you can’t see it by then, play on.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

Six Nations still hits different. Ireland can stop France. if everyone stays fit!

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Dublin in the men’s football, Cork hopefully in the hurling; Kerry in the ladies football and Cork in the camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

It’s hard to look beyond the World Cup final.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

Alex Dunne for me. He’s now in Formula 2 and is a former British F4 champion. He has climbed the formulas fast and is gaining experience. He’s got real pace and is someone I’m sure we’ll see in F1 very soon.

A ticket to a World Cup game is top of Hazel Finn's wish list for 2026. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Hazel Finn – Ireland basketballer

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Spain to win and Lamine Yamal to claim the leading goalscorer honours.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

I think that 50-metre penalty rule in GAA should go, it’s too severe a punishment.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

Ireland should target the Autumn championship but I also think they are the ones who can stop France in the Six Nations.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry to retain the men’s football and Limerick to bounce back in hurling; Kerry to also win the ladies’ football and Galway to win the camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

Any ticket to a World Cup match.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

She’s already a superstar in Irish athletics but Rhasidat Adeleke still has more to come on the world stage.

Karen Duggan has tipped 18-year-old Mason Melia to have a breakthrough year in 2026. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Karen Duggan – Former Republic of Ireland international & Irish Times columnist

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

France always feel like the ultimate World Cup wild card but I think they’re brilliantly placed to win the whole thing. That or they will, of course, go full-France and provide us with some unforgettable chaos. On paper, they’re overflowing with attacking talent.

Kylian Mbappé remains France’s defining superstar, but he’s now surrounded by plenty of flair and unpredictability: Ekitiké’s movement, Olise’s invention, Cherki’s audacity to name but a few. Leading goalscorer – Yamal. A a lot will fall on his shoulders if Spain are to go far but this is unlikely to phase the Barcelona Golden Boy.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

Not so much a change and an enforcement of a rule. Bring back actual shin guards instead of match boxes and socks up to your knees. Your calves aren’t as impressive as you think they are!

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

As a fair-weather rugby fan I have to admit I have no idea which will be the focus. Logic would tell me that getting back to winning ways as soon as possible is a priority and the Six Nations is the best place for that to start.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Men’s football: Kerry – McKvr Clifford gear to double in stock price. Women’s football: Dublin – Orlagh Nolan to pick up from where she left off with her POTM performance in last year’s All-Ireland. Hurling: Limerick – they haven’t gone away, unfortunately for the rest of us. Camogie: Galway – class acts, with more to come.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

Irelands World Cup opener in the United States against South Korea on June 11th at Estadio Akron, margarita in hand ... manifesting!

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

Mason Melia – bursts on to the scene at Spurs, an Ireland senior call up, bangs in the winner versus Denmark in March. Again, manifesting!

Gavin Cummiskey is banking on Carlo Ancelotti pulling off a master stroke to return Brazil to World Cup glory. Photograph: Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Gavin Cummiskey – Soccer correspondent

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Portugal and Ronaldo. Only joking. Erling Haaland to claim Golden Boot as Carlo Ancelotti mastermind’s a sixth title for Brazil.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

Bin VAR. Take a leaf from the League of Ireland and Sweden by removing it from the domestic game. It slows down and ruins the viewing experience (see the mess rugby is in).

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

The Six Nations. Either way, the Ireland squad is growing alarmingly old together.

England might stop France on the last night in Paris. Unlikely, but possible.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry and Dublin to retain their titles, Limerick to regain Liam and Cork in camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

World Cup quarter-final at the SoFi Stadium on July 10th. Ideally seated in the Los Angeles Lakers corporate box alongside Luka Dončić and LeBron James.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

The focus will be on Victor Ozhianvuna’s first full season at Shamrock Rovers, ahead of his €2 million move to Arsenal in January 2027, but he will need time to develop. Nor should we expect Mason Melia to make an immediate impact at Tottenham. Michael Noonan at Rovers and Abbie Larkin at Crystal Palace are primed to make big leaps.

After a shocking All-Ireland quarter-final exit to Dublin last season, Mary Hannigan thinks Limerick will rally for 2026. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Mary Hannigan – Sportswriter

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

With the depth of talent they have in their squad, it should really be France – and Kylian Mbappé might just pip Troy Parrott to the Golden Boot award.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

The highly ludicrous “natural/unnatural position” handball rule in football. As the Italian coach Gian Piero Gasperini put it: “We now all have to run around like penguins, with our arms glued to the sides of our bodies – and jump like penguins too.” Daft.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

What is this World Rugby Nations Championship that you speak of? And no, no stopping France. They’re quite good.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

A Kerry (lads) and Dublin (lasses) repeat in football, Limerick to rise again in hurling, Cork to do the same in camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

The Munster hurling final is the only place to be. “Savage”, “monumental”, “awesome” was the gist of the take on 2025’s game between Limerick and Cork. There’s really nothing quite like it in Irish sport.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

Truth is, footballer Tara O’Hanlon made her breakthrough a fair while ago, earning a senior debut for Ireland at just 18.

But she’s still only 20 and has been through the mill with serious injuries since then. She’s one of the most gifted Irish players to emerge in recent years, it would be wonderful to see her get fit again and back playing for her country in 2026. She’d be some asset.

It'll be a mighty year for Galway if Gerry Thornley's predictions come to pass, tipping the Tribeswomen to do the football/camogie double in 2026. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Gerry Thornley – Rugby correspondent

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

When in doubt “choose France” is a pretty sound rationale, and, though hardly original, Kylian Mbappé.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

In rugby outlaw competing in the air one handed, ie it has to be a genuine attempt to catch by chasing player as well as defender. And in football curtail some of the nonsense penalties for handball. And allow the away side at Old Trafford to have a penalty occasionally!

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

Good question! On the premise that there might not be many Nations Championships or even if there are for Ireland to be the inaugural winners would be cool. Yes, Ireland or England could stop France in the Six Nations. It’s not a fait accompli.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Men’s football: On the premise that it won’t be Leitrim’s year again, I’ll go for Mayo! Galway to win the women’s football. Men’s hurling: Tipperary. Camogie: Galway.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

In any previous four year cycle it would always have been the football World Cup final but on the premise that Ireland and Italy won’t be in the final and it will be the Trump/Infantino show ... the Champions League final in Budapest, on the premise that Arsenal will be there!

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

Caspar Gabriel, the 20-year-old Terenure and Leinster academy outhalf. And if not this coming year, the one after, or the one after that.

Lauren Walsh, who secured a full LPGA Tour card for 2026, is Philip Reid's young sportsperson to watch. Photograph: Tristan Jones/LET

Philip Reid – Golf correspondent

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

It could finally be England’s time again as insufferable as that may be but the strength of depth in the squad would suggest the ability to ride out injuries and the length of the finals. If England are to win, then Harry Kane to bring his Bayern Munich shooting boots with him.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

There is a degree of unfairness when players hit a straight drive down the middle of the fairway only for the ball to finish in a divot. Let them take a drop without penalty (but not for divots in the rough).

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

The Six Nations has the history so that should remain the main target. Ireland or England can stop France but unlikely.

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Ger Brennan might bring a bounce to Dublin but Kerry to retain the Sam Maguire; Limerick to return for the Liam McCarthy; Dublin to retain the Brendan Martin and Galway to keep their hand on the O’Duffy Cup.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

The World Cup final for the football, not the planned musical entertainment.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

After years of Leona Maguire carrying the weight of expectation in women’s professional golf for Irish players, Lauren Walsh’s securing of a full LPGA Tour card is a big deal. The Kildare woman has been terrific in her first two years on the LET and has the game and mental fortitude to move up to the next level.

Malachy Clerkin is of the opinion Gaelic football may need to have another look at the rule to punish time-wasting when frees are conceded. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Malachy Clerkin – Sportswriter

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

France have the deepest squad, the best players and one last stand to complete for Didier Deschamps. Spain have a dolly of a group so I expect Lamine Yamal to fill his boots.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

Replace handing the ball back in Gaelic football with putting it on the ground for the other team to take their free. The concept is really good and has removed so much of the messing but there’s still too much leeway for referees to make a game-deciding call on a grey area. Put the ball on the ground and get out of the way – anything else and it’s 50 metres.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

It’s still the Six Nations because the cold chill of winter/spring is rugby season. It’s going to be a while until you convince people to care about rugby in July. France can definitely be stopped. Can England?

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry (men) and Dublin (women) were so dominant when they got to Croke Park that it’s hard to look past either of them. And I’ll go for a Cork double in hurling/camogie.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

Imagine Ireland get to the World Cup. Imagine they get to play Mexico in the Azteca 40 years almost to the day after Maradona’s goals against England. Where else would any middle-aged Irish person wish to be?

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

The boxer Patsy Joyce is going to be a star at an Olympics, whether in LA or Brisbane or both. The rise to that stage has already started and 2026 will make him better known to the broader public.

Brian O'Connor fancies a trip to Wimbledon this year, so long as a certain US president isn't in attendance. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Brian O’Connor – Racing correspondent

1. Who will win the 2026 Fifa World Cup? Which player will claim the Golden Boot as leading goal scorer?

Carlo Ancelotti to successfully mastermind all that natural talent in Brazil. Harry Kane to lift the Golden Boot.

2. If you could change any rule in any sport, what would it be?

Increased readiness by racecourse stewards to call dangerous riding what it is, and penalise accordingly. Too often the interference rules aren’t enforced properly.

3. Which is the most important target for Ireland’s men’s rugby team this year: the Six Nations or the new World Rugby Nations Championship? In the Six Nations, can anyone stop France?

The Six Nations is the bedrock of the game in Europe and still the envy of the rest of the rugby world. The only danger to France is the French!

4. Who will win the men’s and women’s All-Ireland football, hurling and camogie championships in 2026?

Kerry to retain the football because they have David Clifford. Cork’s women to win the Camogie and if the Cork men can’t harness all that mortification from last July and turn it into a first hurling title in 21 years, it’s a sorry Rebel outlook. Dublin for the women’s football.

5. If you were given a golden ticket to any sports event in 2026, what would it be?

Ordinarily it would be MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for the World Cup final but the orange grotesque from the White House might be there, so no thanks. Wimbledon centre court for finals weekend instead, unless Trump is there too getting another peace prize.

6. Which young Irish sportsperson do you think will make a breakthrough in the coming year?

The world could discover just how good Ireland’s new champion jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle is.