Sports obituaries 2025: From Mick O’Dwyer to Eddie Jordan and Maeve Kyle

In his eulogy at the funeral of Mick O’Dwyer – who won 12 All-Ireland football titles with Kerry, four as a player and eight as manager – the broadcaster Marty Morrissey cut to the chase.

“Through your talents as a footballer and a manager, you brought joy to this magnificent county of Kerry: this is the Kingdom and you will always be the king,” Morrissey said.

And in the time and place of that reflection of O’Dwyer’s life, those words captured much about the sporting achievements of the Waterville man and how he was appreciated not just in Kerry but also throughout the land.

O’Dwyer, who died in April aged 88, left an indelible mark as a player and manager: his four All-Irelands as a player came in 1958, 1962, 1969 and 1970 in a playing career that spanned two decades, but he made an even greater imprint as a manager, winning eight Sam Maguire cups in his 15-year managerial tenure, including completing the historic four-in-a-row between 1978 and 1981.

In his managerial role, his vision and leadership helped Kerry to a long period of dominance where his ability to inspire and to bring out the best of those around him established O’Dwyer – who, post-Kerry, also managed Kildare, Laois, Wicklow and Clare – as one of the all-time great Gaelic football managers.

“You got people to believe that dreams do come true and anything is possible,” Morrissey said of Micko.

In Kings of September, the award-winning book about the 1982 final in which Offaly prevented Kerry from winning five-in-a-row, Michael Foley summarised a remarkable football career.

“He almost lost an eye in a football game. He once kicked frees with a broken toe. In a county championship match against Kerins O’Rahillys from Tralee, he took a punch that knocked four of his front teeth out, but he never retaliated. In the mid-1960s, two bad ankle injuries forced him to retire, but when Kerry asked him to return in 1968, he won another All-Ireland medal in 1969 and was named Footballer of the Year.”

A year later, at 33, he won a fourth All-Ireland. While still playing, he trained the team and by the time his playing career ended, he was an obvious choice to take over as manager for 1975, which proved to be one of the greatest managerial reigns of all time.

Paddy Cullen with Sean Boylan of Meath at the Leinster Championship replay in July 1991. Photograph: James Meehan/INPHO

The passing of two of the great Dublin footballers of the 1970s also occurred, with the brilliant goalkeeper Paddy Cullen in February and captain Seán Doherty in July.

Cullen won three All-Ireland football medals and was a four-time All Star, who also managed Dublin, albeit not with the same success as his own playing days.

“He was a friend to everyone on the panel,” said his team-mate, the late Brian Mullins, on TG4’s Laochra Gael in 2014. Cullen was indeed a hugely popular and gregarious man. He contributed hugely to Dublin’s emergence under Kevin Heffernan, saving a penalty from Galway’s Liam Sammon in the 1974 final, while also being remembered for his futile attempt to run back to his goal-line in time to prevent a quickly taken Mikey Sheehy free from finding the net in the ’78 final.

Rather than live to regret that Sheehy goal, Cullen some years later created an eight-photo sequence of the incident on the walls of his pub in Ballsbridge, Dublin.

Doherty, who was born in Wicklow, was captain of that 1974 All-Ireland winning team. He was a traditional full back, strong under the high ball. His performances through that ’74 campaign were described as “outstanding” as he won what, rather surprisingly, would be his only All Star award.

Known as The Doc, he won three All-Ireland medals (1974, ’76 and ’77) and six Leinsters (1974-79) in a fine career.

Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes won three Ulster senior football titles with Monaghan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes sadly never won an All-Ireland medal, but the three-time All Star – who died aged 67 in November after a long battle with cancer – was a great in his own lifetime, so much so that an artful mural of the brilliant footballer was painted in his hometown of Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Hughes won three Ulster senior football titles with Monaghan (1979, 1985, 1988), a National League crown in 1985 and three McKenna Cups. He also won nine county senior football championships and two provincial club crowns with his beloved Castleblayney Faughs, three county senior club hurling titles and collected three Railway Cup football medals with Ulster.

One of the greats of camogie, Mary Fennelly – a former All-Ireland winning captain with Kilkenny and president of the Camogie Association – passed away in January.

Fennelly captained Kilkenny to All-Ireland success in 1976 and, in a trophy-laden career, won three All-Irelands with the Cats and won two All-Ireland club championships with St Paul’s and two Gael Linn titles with Leinster. She actually played senior intercountry first for Dublin before switching to Kilkenny in 1974.

She served as secretary of both the Kilkenny County Board and Leinster Council, taking on the role of president of the Camogie Association in 1982, serving for three years.

Olympian Maeve Kyle and boxer Katie Taylor at The Irish Times Sportswoman of the Year Awards in 2012. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

Maeve Kyle – who died in July aged 96 – was a trailblazer for Irish sportswomen, the first woman to represent Ireland in athletics at any Olympic Games, qualifying in the 100m and 200m, when she competed in the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

A native of Co Kilkenny, Kyle’s first sporting love was hockey: she won 46 Irish caps and represented three of the four Irish provinces, Leinster, Munster and Ulster; she was also named on the All Star team in 1953 and 1959, and inducted into the Hockey Ireland Hall of Fame in 2006.

As well as Melbourne, she also competed in the Rome Olympics in 1960 and in Tokyo in 1964, reaching the semi-finals of the 400m and 800m, her preferred distance. She also took bronze in the 400m at the 1966 European Indoor Athletics Championships in Dortmund.

Michael O’Sullivan celebrates winning with Jazzy Matty at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival. Photograph: Tom Maher/INPHO

Tragically, the death occurred of jockey Michael O’Sullivan – in February, aged 24 – from injuries sustained in a fall at Thurles.

O’Sullivan was a Grade One-winning National Hunt jockey with wins at Leopardstown and Cheltenham – he won the Supreme Novices Hurdle on Marine Nationale and the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap on Jazzy Matty at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival – on an impressive career CV which included being named as the Irish Champion Conditional Jockey (with 32 winners) in 2023.

The death occurred of Classic-winning trainer Kevin Prendergast in June, aged 92. Prendergast enjoyed a more than 60-year career as a trainer based on the Curragh, Co Kildare, during which time he won eight Irish Classics and became the doyen of his profession. Prendergast also won the 1977 English 2,000 Guineas with Nebbiolo.

In July, Edward O’Grady, one of Ireland’s leading racehorse trainers over the last 50 years, died aged 75. O’Grady trained just shy of 1,700 winners in a hugely successive career as a trainer, the first of 18 wins at the Cheltenham Festival coming in 1974. He was champion National Hunt trainer in Ireland for four years between 1977 and 1980.

Bohemians paid a moving tribute to their former player and manager, Billy Young, after his death in April aged 87. The Dubliner enjoyed a 16-year reign as the club’s manager between 1973 and 1989 during which he won two league titles, an FAI Cup and the League Cup twice.

Another much-loved footballing personality passed away in August, when former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan – aged 57 – died after a short illness. He had been serving as assistant manager at Galway United until shortly before his death.

Horgan was the manager of Finn Harps from November 2013 to November 2022 and he managed them for 354 games. His highlights included a run to the FAI Cup semi-final and promotions to the Premier Division.

The death of Formula One team owner and personality Eddie Jordan in March aged 76 was greeted with great sadness in the motorsport and the wider sporting world.

Eddie Jordan cheers on the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup play-off match in Iran in 2001. Photograph: Andrew Paton/INPHO

Jordan gave Michael Schumacher his first Formula One drive, and his efforts also ensured that Jordan came fifth in the World Championship in their debut year of 1991, a remarkable achievement for a fledgling independent team. During his team’s lifespan from 1991 to 2005, Jordan employed numerous top drivers including Eddie Irvine, Rubens Barrichello, the 1996 world champion Damon Hill, Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Jean Alesi.

In 1998 Hill brought the team their first win at the Belgian Grand Prix, and Frentzen added two more the following year, helping Jordan to reach third place in the World Championship, their best performance. In 2003 Giancarlo Fisichella won the team’s final victory at Interlagos in Brazil.

“We were johnny-come-latelies, noisy, brash, having a good time, giving the establishment two fingers,” Jordan told Motorsport magazine. “So we got lots of attention, lots of value for our sponsors and a huge fan base.”

He was a larger-than-life character and his death brought many moving tributes including this one from his friend, Bono: “The gift from the gods with the gift of the gab. A heart as big as his mouth, and that mouth was large … living for love, laughter, noise, speed and loyalty. The man was Irish royalty. Eddie was a joy. Eddie brought joy. I will – we will – miss you. No one could keep up with you, in this life or the next.”