An indifference to running? Now that’s the kind of team mascot we can all get behind

This one goes out to Ralphie. That’s Ralphie VI, the live mascot of the Colorado Buffaloes college football team. This column doesn’t know much about much but we do know this – if we need a hero to play us out as 2025 slowly crumbles into the sea, Ralphie VI is the first and only choice that makes sense.

As a quick explainer, you need only know that the CU Buffaloes preface every half of every game with the charge of a live buffalo out on to the field, running it in a horseshoe pattern alongside five handlers to get the crowd riled up for the action to come. Ralphie VI is the latest such warm-up act in a lineage that stretches back a full six decades.

Now. We can tell you three things about Ralphie VI. The first is that her name is not Ralphie – she is actually called Ember. But much like becoming Pope, you’re never allowed to hang on to your given name when you get the gig. Ralphie I started the whole thing way back in 1966 and so every time there’s a new one, it gets christened Ralphie. Even though they’re always female. Best not to question it too deeply.

The second thing we know is that Ember/Ralphie VI isn’t a buffalo at all. She’s a bison. The Yanks tend to use the terms interchangeably, even though there are, in fact, no buffaloes in America at all. There may be a handful of them in the odd zoo here and there but otherwise, only bison live in the US. It’s like the carry-on with Trump calling the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America – it’s literally not a thing, except that they say it’s a thing. Again, best to just nod and move on.

And the third thing we know about Ember/Ralphie VI the buffalo/bison is that she isn’t the mascot of the CU Buffaloes. Not any more anyway. She retired this year, which isn’t all that strange or startling and certainly wouldn’t have made the news at all had it not been for the statement put out by Colorado Football when it happened back in August.

“The University of Colorado’s iconic live buffalo Ralphie VI, nicknamed ‘Ember’, is retiring after four years of service as college football’s greatest mascot. Ember will now transition to a companion buffalo role, living with Ralphie V on their ranch.

“Due to an indifference to running, typical of many mammals both four-legged and two-legged, it was determined that it was in Ember’s best interest, based on her disposition, to focus on relaxing strolls on the pasture, which is her favourite hobby.”

Ember, we are told, has excelled 'in many aspects of her role as Ralphie'. Photograph: Andrew Wevers/Getty

An indifference to running, is it? Now that’s the kind of team mascot we can all get behind. Reading between the lines, it seems that Ember basically decided that chasing around the place for the delight of 50,000 stetsoned yahoos was all getting to be a bit too much hassle in the castle. And so she told them where they could stick their poxy job. If they wanted her, she’d be lying in a field somewhere.

“Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie,” said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program (swear to God – none of this is made up). “But she’s happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes. She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socialising with Ralphie V.”

Seriously, what a hero. What a way to go out. Leave the game before the game leaves you, isn’t that what they say? Ralphie VI was never in any danger of it being otherwise. She came, she saw, she decided not to bother her barney. Now she’s free to live out the rest of her days on a big old ranch under a big old sun with a big old nosebag waiting for her whenever she gets a goo on her.

We should all be so lucky. Needless to say, there are plenty of us who can easily identify with Ralphie VI’s indifference to running. Now, would we submit to a couple of weekends of being run around Parnell Park on a lasso during the club championship if it came to the bit? Damn right we would. If it meant fulfilment of the ultimate goal of being left alone to sleep and occasionally get fed from a trough? Where do we sign up?

This has been a long, tough and often gruesome year. Everyone’s going to war, everyone’s on the make. The world has tilted relentlessly in favour of puffed-up Napoleons and posturing tech dweebs. The information age has become scuffed and mildewed to the point where nothing is real and everything is contested.

The idols of our youth are falling – Val Kilmer, Ricky Hatton, Mani all gone in the past few months. As the New York writer Pete Hamill once put it, it hits you more when you realise they’re coming for your regiment now.

But in the middle of it all, against the odds, a lone hero stretches and yawns in a Colorado barn. She scratches behind her ear and rolls over in the straw and raises a lazy eyebrow to check to see has the ranch-hand been generous. Ember, Ralphie – call her what you like. She don’t mind. All she knows is that she’s indifferent to running and that’s working out just fine.

We all could learn a lot at her stilled, rested feet.