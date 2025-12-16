Sport

South Africa seal ODI series after high-scoring clash with Ireland

Ireland make 301 but go down to 74-run defeat in Port Elizabeth

Orla Prendergast top-scored with 97 in Ireland's defeat to South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Tue Dec 16 2025 - 18:221 MIN READ

2nd ODI: South Africa 375-6 (50 ovs) (L Wolvaardt 124, S Luus 114, D van Niekerk 88; J Maguire 3-75, A Maguire 2-69) beat Ireland 301 (47.5 ovs) (O Prendergast 97, A Hunter 64, G Lewis 45, L Paul 36; L Jones 3-48, M Smith 2-40, N Shangase 2-52) by 74 runs and win series 2-0

Ireland fell to a 74-run defeat in their second women’s one day international against South Africa in Port Elizabeth as the hosts wrapped up the three-game series.

Centuries from captain Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus helped the hosts build a commanding total of 375 for six, despite Jane Maguire taking three for 75.

Ireland’s chase floundered after losing opener Sarah Forbes to a first-over duck, but Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter steadied the tourists before Orla Prendergast gave them hope with a fine 97.

But Prendergast’s departure at 260 for six effectively spelled the end for Ireland’s chances as they were bowled out for 301 in the 48th over, their highest total against South Africa and the fifth-highest overall in ODIs.

The two sides meet in a day-night match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday in the final game of the series.

