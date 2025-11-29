Sport

Republic of Ireland get the better of Hungary in Marbella friendly

Abbie Larkin, Kyra Carusa and Denise O’Sulivan on target for Carla Ward’s side in Spain

Abbie Larkin celebrates with her Ireland team-mates after opening the scoring in the friendly international against Hungary in Marbella. Photograph: Josele Lanza/Inpho
Abbie Larkin celebrates with her Ireland team-mates after opening the scoring in the friendly international against Hungary in Marbella. Photograph: Josele Lanza/Inpho
Sat Nov 29 2025 - 18:372 MIN READ

Women’s international friendly: Republic of Ireland 3 [A Larkin 8; K Carusa 18; D O’Sullivan 53] Hungary 2 [B Vincze 27; Z Kajan 89]

Abbie Larkin, Kyra Carusa and Denise O’Sulivan helped Ireland to a 3-2 win over Hungary in a behind closed doors friendly in Marbella on Saturday.

Carla Ward’s side made a fast start with Larkin pouncing on a defensive mistake on eight minutes to fire in her third international goal.

Larkin turned provider on 18 minutes when her driving run forward and pass into Carusa, who finished neatly.

Hungary pulled one back on 27 minutes to deny Sophie Whitehouse a clean sheet on her debut. The goalkeeper initially saved well but a rebound fell to Borbala Vincze and her shot was deflected in by Caitlin Hayes.

READ MORE

Premier League round-up: Phil Foden rescues win for Manchester City after battling Leeds rally

Humble Chelsea must ignore the hype to put Barça bounce to use against Arsenal

Ken Early: Arne Slot is mild, understated – just like Liverpool’s response to every defeat

Ireland manager Carla Ward calls ‘disgusting’ online abuse of Ruesha Littlejohn a ‘disgrace’

Early into the second half, Ireland regained their dominance with O’Sullivan slotting in from inside the penalty area on 53 minutes.

On 89 minutes, Hungary scored again with substitute Zsanett Kajan keeping her cool to drill a low shot past Whitehouse.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Sophie Whitehouse; Aoife Mannion (Jessie Stapleton, 46), Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Hayley Nolan, Katie McCabe (Tara O’Hanlon, 84); Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland (Chloe Mustaki, 46), Lucy Quinn (Jamie Finn, 60); Abbie Larkin (Saoirse Noonan, 78), Kyra Carusa (Leanne Kiernan, 60).

HUNGARY: Lauren Brykcy; Fanni Nagy, Beatrix Fordos (Laura Palakovics, 72), Hanna Nemeth, Viktoria Szabo, Zsofia Mayer (Virag Nagy, 87), Diana Csanyi (Emoke Papai, 72), Henrietta Csiszar, Dora Sule (Csilla Savanya, 62), Borbala Vincze (Zsanett Kajan, 87), Brigitta Pulins (Anna Csiki, 72).

Referee: Seth Galia (Gibraltar).

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone