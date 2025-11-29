Republic of Ireland get the better of Hungary in Marbella friendly

Abbie Larkin celebrates with her Ireland team-mates after opening the scoring in the friendly international against Hungary in Marbella. Photograph: Josele Lanza/Inpho

Women’s international friendly: Republic of Ireland 3 [A Larkin 8; K Carusa 18; D O’Sullivan 53] Hungary 2 [B Vincze 27; Z Kajan 89]

Abbie Larkin, Kyra Carusa and Denise O’Sulivan helped Ireland to a 3-2 win over Hungary in a behind closed doors friendly in Marbella on Saturday.

Carla Ward’s side made a fast start with Larkin pouncing on a defensive mistake on eight minutes to fire in her third international goal.

Larkin turned provider on 18 minutes when her driving run forward and pass into Carusa, who finished neatly.

Hungary pulled one back on 27 minutes to deny Sophie Whitehouse a clean sheet on her debut. The goalkeeper initially saved well but a rebound fell to Borbala Vincze and her shot was deflected in by Caitlin Hayes.

Early into the second half, Ireland regained their dominance with O’Sullivan slotting in from inside the penalty area on 53 minutes.

On 89 minutes, Hungary scored again with substitute Zsanett Kajan keeping her cool to drill a low shot past Whitehouse.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Sophie Whitehouse; Aoife Mannion (Jessie Stapleton, 46), Anna Patten, Caitlin Hayes, Hayley Nolan, Katie McCabe (Tara O’Hanlon, 84); Denise O’Sullivan, Tyler Toland (Chloe Mustaki, 46), Lucy Quinn (Jamie Finn, 60); Abbie Larkin (Saoirse Noonan, 78), Kyra Carusa (Leanne Kiernan, 60).

HUNGARY: Lauren Brykcy; Fanni Nagy, Beatrix Fordos (Laura Palakovics, 72), Hanna Nemeth, Viktoria Szabo, Zsofia Mayer (Virag Nagy, 87), Diana Csanyi (Emoke Papai, 72), Henrietta Csiszar, Dora Sule (Csilla Savanya, 62), Borbala Vincze (Zsanett Kajan, 87), Brigitta Pulins (Anna Csiki, 72).

Referee: Seth Galia (Gibraltar).