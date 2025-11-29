Sport

Bangladesh level up T20 series with Ireland to set up decider on Tuesday

Ireland failed to defend 170 as hosts hit back to make it 1-1 in the best of three series

Lorcan Tucker was Ireland's top scorer with 41 in the second T20 international against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Sat Nov 29 2025 - 18:121 MIN READ

Ireland 170-6 (20 ovs) (L Tucker 41, T Tector 38, P Stirling 29; M Hasan 3-25), lost to Bangladesh 174-6 (19.4 ovs) (L Das 57, P Hossain Emon 43; G Delany 2-28, M Adair 2-36) by 4 wkts. Series level at 1-1.

Bangladesh claimed a four-wicket win over Ireland in Chattogram to level their three-match T20 series at 1-1 and set-up a winner-takes-all showdown on Tuesday.

Ireland, who won Thursday’s series opener by 39 runs, made 170 for six after deciding to bat first, with Lorcan Tucker making 41 off 32 balls, Tim Tector contributing 38 off 25 and Paul Stirling 29 off 14.

Tector was one of two Irish batters stumped by Bangladesh captain Litton Das, who underpinned his side’s chase with 57 off 37 balls after opener Parvez Hossain Emon had made 43 off 28 deliveries.

Das fell with 33 still needed to win and Bangladesh lurched from 138 for two to 157 for six but Mohammad Saifuddin struck 17 not out as the hosts got over the line with two balls to spare.

