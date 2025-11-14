Ireland suffer heavy defeat to Bangladesh in first Test match

Andy McBrine top-scored with 52 in Ireland's second innings against Bangladesh. Photograph: Munir uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images

1st Test, Day 4: Ireland 286 (P Stirling 60, C Carmichael 59, C Campher 44, L Tucker 41, B McCarthy 31, J Neill 30; MH Miraz 3-50, H Murad 2-47, T Islam 2-78) and 254 (A McBrine 52, P Stirling 43, A Balbirnie 38, J Neill 36; H Murad 4-60, T Islam 3-84, N Rana 2-40) lost to Bangladesh 587-8 dec (85 ovs) (M Hasan Joy 171, N Hossain Shanto 100, M Haque 82, S Islam 80, L Das 60; M Humphreys 5-170, B McCarthy 2-72) by and an innings and 47 runs.

Ireland were thrashed by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test by Bangladesh in Sylhet.

Resuming on 86 for five on the fourth morning, Ireland needed another 215 runs just to make their hosts bat again after Bangladesh had racked up an imposing 587 for eight declared.

Andy McBrine made 52, sharing a seventh-wicket stand of 66 with captain Andy Balbirnie (38), while Jordan Neill (36) and Barry McCarthy (25) put on 54 for the ninth wicket but Ireland were all out for 254.

Hasan Murad claimed four for 60 while fellow slow left-armer Taijul Islam took three for 84 as Bangladesh went 1-0 up in the two-match series. The second Test begins in Dhaka on Wednesday.