No Joy for Ireland as Bangladesh pile on the runs on second day of first Test

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy made an unbeaten 169 on the second day of the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet. Photograph: Munir Uz Zaman/AFP via Getty Images)

1st Test, Day 2: Ireland 286 (92.2 ovs) (P Stirling 60, C Carmichael 59, C Campher 44, L Tucker 41, B McCarthy 31, J Neill 30; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-50, Hasan Murad 2-47, Taijul Islam 2-78) trail Bangladesh 338-1 (85 ovs) (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 169no, Momimul Haque 80no, Shadman Islam 80) by 52 runs.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy’s unbeaten 169 helped put Bangladesh in a commanding position after day two of the first Test against Ireland in Sylhet.

After Ireland were bowled out for 286 on the second morning, Mahmudul put the tourists’ bowlers to the sword as Bangladesh closed on 338 for one, a 52-run lead with nine wickets remaining.

Mahmudul and fellow opener Shadman Islam (80) put on 168 for the first wicket at the Sylhet Stadium and Mominul Haque’s unbeaten 80 then helped add another 170 runs without further loss before the close.

Matthew Humphreys took Ireland’s solitary wicket, with Shadman caught behind by Lorcan Tucker in the 42nd over.

Ireland had resumed on 270 for eight, but they were only able to add another 16 runs with Barry McCarthy the last man out after making 31.