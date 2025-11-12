Ireland hoping to move mountains against Portugal

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Kevin O’Toole has already had to take on a fella by the name of Lionel Messi in the MLS, so it should, surely, be a cinch if he gets to make his debut against Portugal in Dublin tomorrow? Gordon Manning heard from the 26-year-old New York City FC player, his introduction to the Irish squad for these two do-or-die World Cup qualifying games, the second away to Hungary on Sunday, a “creative plot twist nobody predicted”.

O’Toole is convinced that Ireland can still qualify for the World Cup, and our Gordon makes an heroic attempt at showing us how it can still be done. But, “should Hungary beat Armenia on Thursday, then Ireland’s drumlin immediately becomes a mountain”.

What would help mightily would be a goal or two from midfield. The seven midfielders in the squad have just one international goal between them. Gordon talks to Josh Cullen about his hopes of at least doubling that tally this week.

The future is looking bright-ish, though - the Republic of Ireland secured top spot in their group at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay, Canada their opponents in the (hopefully) first phase of the knockouts. Paul O’Hehir reports on their progress.

In rugby, after underwhelming performances against New Zealand and Japan, Gordon D’Arcy reckons “this week is about Ireland resetting their own standards”. “In many ways, the November series starts now. The next two games, against Australia and South Africa, will define the window and tell us far more about where this group truly stands.”

Andrew Goodman, the Irish backs coach, concedes that the team’s “backline detail has not been where it needs to be”, the New Zealander talking to Johnny Watterson ahead of coming up against his old mucker Joe Schmidt. And Johnny also hears from Thomas Clarkson who is still pinching himself a year on from making his Irish debut, his summer also featuring a Lions call-up.

Tadhg Beirne and Aoife Wafer, meanwhile, have picked up the Rugby Writers of Ireland’s Player of the Year awards, Beirne reflecting on “a season full of ups and downs” when he chatted with Gerry Thornley.

And over in Dubai, ahead of this week’s Tour Championship finale, Rory McIlroy had a natter with the media about his future career plans, insisting that his desire isn’t gone, but he’s now “more driven in focused areas”. “I don’t feel like chasing as much any more,” he said.

TV Watch: Ireland’s women begin their EuroBasket 2027 qualifying campaign today, Luxembourg their opponents at the National Basketball Arena (TG4, 5pm). And at 5.45pm, Katie McCabe’s Arsenal are away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League (Disney Plus), Manchester United at home to PSG later in the evening (BBC Three and Disney Plus, 8pm).