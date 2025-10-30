Two Irish writers nominated for William Hill Sports Book of the Year award

Irish sportswriters David Walsh and Miguel Delaney have both been named on the shortlist for the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award 2025.

Walsh is recognised for The Escape, co-written with legendary cyclist Pippa York, while Delaney earns his place for States of Play, an exploration of football’s shifting culture and power structures.

The double inclusion continues a rich tradition of Irish excellence in sports writing. Walsh, long celebrated as one of the world’s leading investigative journalists, brings both sharp analysis and empathy to The Escape, a deeply personal story of identity and cycling.

Delaney, chief football writer for The Independent in the UK, delivers a timely and incisive look at the modern game in States of Play, focusing on the controversial topics of sportswashing and misconduct in the beautiful game. Both authors will be looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman and last year’s winner, Conor Niland.

James Anderson’s autobiography, Finding the Edge, written with podcast co-host and The Maccabees guitarist Felix White, has been also shortlisted alongside two-time former winner and boxing journalist Donald McRae, author of The Last Bell: Life, Death and Boxing. Fellow sports journalist Tim Wigmore (Daily Telegraph), author and journalist James Montague plus endurance athletes Lily Canter and Emma Wilkinson complete the shortlist for the 37th awards.

This year’s winner will be crowned at a central London ceremony on Tuesday, 25th November, where they will also claim a £30,000 (€34,000) prize and the coveted William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award trophy. Shortlisted authors will receive a leather-bound copy of their book along with £3,000 each.

The 2025 judging panel will be chaired by Alyson Rudd, with Clarke Carlisle, Elis James, Gabby Logan, Mark Lawson, Dame Heather Rabbatts and Michelle Walder making up the rest of the panel.

2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award shortlist: