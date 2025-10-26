Sport

Walshe and McSharry end World Cup series with further medals in Toronto

Irish pair claim silver medals in last outing of three-meet World Cup series

Ireland's Ellen Walshe ahead of the women's 200m IM final. Photograph: Indrawan Kumala/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Muireann Duffy
Sun Oct 26 2025 - 13:301 MIN READ

Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry have finished out their World Aquatics World Cup campaigns by each claiming silver medals on the final day of racing in Toronto, Canada.

Walshe – who had already earned six medals in the three-meet series, including gold and silver earlier in Toronto – was second in the 200m individual medley, improving her own national record set to 2:04.75.

Having already medalled in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events this weekend (silver and bronze respectively, McSharry also bested her own Irish record in taking silver in the 50m event.

The Olympic bronze medallist clocked 29.58 to earn her fifth podium of the series.

The short-course (25m) World Cup began in Indiana, USA a fortnight ago before travelling to Illinois last week and finishing this weekend in Toronto, Canada.

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times