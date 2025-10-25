Medals and national records for Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry at Swimming World Cup

Ellen Walshe and Mona McSharry have set new Irish records in claiming further medals at the last stop of the World Aquatics World Cup series in Toronto, Canada.

Walshe earned another gold in the 400 individual medley, having already done so at the last World Cup meet in Illinois.

The Templeogue swimmer improved her own national record, which she set in the event in Illinois last week, by over two seconds to 4:22.97.

The 24-year-old adds that to her silver medal from the 200m butterfly in Toronto, having already taken gold, two silver and bronze at the two previous World Cup events.

McSharry was also in medal-winning form, adding to her bronze in the 200m breaststroke with silver in the 100m event, improving her own national record to 1:03.84 in the process.

The Olympic bronze medallist from last year’s Games in Paris previously earned gold and silver medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke respectively at the Illinois meet.

Lottie Cullen also claimed an Irish record, clocking 57.13 in the 100m backstroke to best Danielle Hill’s effort from 2023.

The World Cup is a three-meet short-course (25m) series which began in Indiana a fortnight ago before travelling to Illinois last week and finishing this weekend in Toronto.

Walshe will be back in the pool on the final day of racing alongside Ellie McCartney for the 200m IM, while McSharry races in the 50m breaststroke, and Lottie Cullen is in the 200m backstroke. Brandon Bliss will be in 100m backstroke action, with Lachey Reed in the 200m breaststroke and Rosalie Phelan in the 100m freestyle.