Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups have been arrested in connection with a federal investigation into betting, according to multiple reports.

The exact charge or charges they face were not immediately known. Two people spoke to the Associated Press about Rozier on condition of anonymity because they couldn’t discuss details of the investigation publicly.

ABC reported that the arrest of Billups, a member of the basketball hall of fame as a player, was in connection to a poker operation linked to the mafia. NBC reported that the Billups arrest is not related to gambling on NBA games.

The NBA had no immediate comment. The league has investigated Rozier previously and still is looking into the actions of former Detroit player Malik Beasley, one of the sources said.

Rozier was in uniform as the Heat played the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday evening, though he did not play in the game. He was taken into custody in Orlando early on Thursday morning. The team didn’t immediately comment on the arrest.

A message was left with Rozier’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, on Thursday. Trusty previously told ESPN that Rozier was told that an initial investigation determined he did nothing wrong after he met with NBA and FBI officials in 2023. FBI director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials are expected to provide more information at a news conference on Thursday.

The case was brought by the same US attorney’s office in Brooklyn that previously prosecuted ex-NBA player Jontay Porter. The former Toronto Raptors centecentreded guilty to charges that he withdrew early from games, claiming illness or injury, so that those in the know could win while betting on him to underperform expectations. The NBA later banned Porter from the league for life.

A game involving Rozier that has been in question was played on March 23rd, 2023, a matchup between the Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans. Rozier played the first 10 min of that game – and not only did not return that night, citing a foot issue, but did not play again that season. Charlotte had eight games remaining and were not in playoff contention, so it did not seem particularly unusual that Rozier was shut down for the season’s final games.

In that March 23rd game, Rozier finished with five points, four rebounds and two assists in that opening period – a productive quarter, but well below his usual total output for a full game. Posts still online from that day show that some bettors were furious with sportsbooks when it became evident that Rozier was not going to return to the game after the first quarter, with many turning to social media to say that something “shady” had gone on regarding the prop bets involving his stats for that night.

Rozier has $160m (€138 million) in career earnings, and is in the final year of a four-year $96m contract. Billups was a five-time All-Star during his playing career and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He retired in 2014 and has been Portland head coach since 2021. - Guardian