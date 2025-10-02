Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers set for historic night in Conference League

Shelbourne will open their Uefa Conference League campaign at home to Swedish side BK Häcken in Tallaght on Thursday night. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

It will be a historic night for Irish football – never before have two League of Ireland clubs competed in the same league phase of European competition. Shelbourne will have home comforts when they kick-start their Uefa Conference League campaign against Swedish side BK Häcken in Tallaght, while Shamrock Rovers, on the cusp of winning their fifth league title in six years, are away to Sparta Prague.

Athlone Town’s women will be back in Europe again next season after they retained their league title with a 4-0 win away to Cork City on Wednesday night, Kelly Brady contributing rather handsomely to the victory with a hat-trick.

In Gaelic games, Ciarán Murphy wonders if the GAA – and Croke Park in particular – can learn from last Sunday’s NFL game at the venue, especially in the use of the stadium screen which, he says, can enhance the watching experience for spectators.

Gordon Manning brings news that over 90 per cent of intercounty footballers say that the Football Review Committee’s rule changes have improved their experience of playing the game. That’s a fair old majority.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association, meanwhile, have advertised for a new CEO following Helen O’Rourke’s decision to step down from the role. There’s a five-year contract on offer for the successful candidate, somewhat complicating the planned integration of the LGFA with the GAA by 2027.

In rugby, John O’Sullivan hears from Leinster fullback Jimmy O’Brien ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bulls in Pretoria, Leinster in need of a good showing following last weekend’s 35-0 thumping by the Stormers. Ulster opened their campaign with a six-try home victory over the Dragons, coach Richie Murphy expecting a sterner test away to Edinburgh tomorrow.

In golf, Tyrrell Hatton is urging European supporters not to lower themselves to the standards of the rowdy American crowd at Bethpage last weekend when the Ryder Cup arrives at Adare Manor in 2027.

And in boxing, Thomas Hauser marks the 50th anniversary of the Thrilla in Manila by rewatching what is regarded as one of boxing’s greatest fights, neither Muhammad Ali or Joe Frazier ever fully recovering from the physical damage they inflicted on each other that day.

TV Watch: Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers both kick off their Conference League campaigns at 8pm, Shels at home to Häcken (Premier Sports 1 and TNT Sports 6), Rovers away to Sparta Prague (TNT Sports 5). At the same time, Nottingham Forest host Midtjylland (TNT Sports 1) and Aston Villa are on the road to Feyenoord in the Europa League (TNT Sports 3).