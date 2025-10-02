Sport

Alex Dunne leaves McLaren as he says he is ‘excited’ with what is to come

Irish Formula Two driver has been linked with a move to Red Bull

Alex Dunne of Ireland and Rodin Motorsport. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty
Alex Dunne of Ireland and Rodin Motorsport. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty
David Gorman
Thu Oct 02 2025 - 14:40

Formula Two driver Alex Dunne has announced that he has mutually parted ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme.

The Offaly teenager had made two practice appearances with McLaren this season at the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix.

In a statement on social media, Dunne said: “I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.

“Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

READ MORE

Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers set for historic night in Conference League

Shane Lowry the latest in a long line of Irish golfers to deliver when it matters at the Ryder Cup

Kingdom v Dubs, 1975: Year zero for modern football and the start of Kerry’s Golden Age

Kate O’Connor: The making of a world heptathlon medal winner

Dunne is fifth in the standings in Formula Two this season, where he competes for the Rodin team, having had two race victories.

McClaren said in a statement: “It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

“We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Dunne has been linked with a move to Red Bull, according to GP Blog, who reported last month that the team had spoken with Dunne’s management team. Progression was going to be difficult for Dunne at McClaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under the age of 26 and under long-term deals.

Red Bull Racing adviser, Helmut Marko, said: “We are talking with all fast drivers and he is fast.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

David Gorman

David Gorman

David Gorman is a sports journalist with The Irish Times