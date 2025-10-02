Alex Dunne leaves McLaren as he says he is ‘excited’ with what is to come

Formula Two driver Alex Dunne has announced that he has mutually parted ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme.

The Offaly teenager had made two practice appearances with McLaren this season at the Austrian and Italian Grands Prix.

In a statement on social media, Dunne said: “I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren that has helped me develop and improve as a driver, To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car followed by two FP1 sessions is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart, I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you Papaya family.

“Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

Dunne is fifth in the standings in Formula Two this season, where he competes for the Rodin team, having had two race victories.

McClaren said in a statement: “It has been a pleasure to work with Alex over the last year and to contribute to his growth as a driver.

“We wish Alex all the best for his career going forward.”

Dunne has been linked with a move to Red Bull, according to GP Blog, who reported last month that the team had spoken with Dunne’s management team. Progression was going to be difficult for Dunne at McClaren with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under the age of 26 and under long-term deals.

Red Bull Racing adviser, Helmut Marko, said: “We are talking with all fast drivers and he is fast.”