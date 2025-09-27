Sport

Dearbhaile Brady and Roisin Ní Riain medal on final day of Para Swimming World Championships

Brady wins silver in 50m butterfly before Ní Riain earns fifth podium finish in 200m IM

Ireland's Dearbhaile Brady celebrates with her silver medal after the S6 50m butterfly final on the final day of the World Para Swimming Championships. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Sportsfile
Muireann Duffy
Sat Sept 27 2025 - 14:13

There were two medals for Ireland on the final day of the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore with silver for Dearbhaile Brady and bronze for Róisín Ní Riain.

Brady was first up on Saturday, taking to the blocks for the direct final of the women’s S6 50m butterfly. The Derry swimmer, who won her first World Championships medal earlier this week with a third-place finish in the S6 50m freestyle, touched the wall in 35.61 to claim silver behind China’s Yuyan Jiang.

Limerick’s Róisín Ní Riain added a fifth medal to her personal haul from the meet, finishing third in the women’s SM13 200m individual medley.

The 20-year-old clocked 2:29.75, with USA’s Olivia Chambers first and Italy’s Carlotta Gilli in second.

Speaking after claiming her fifth medal, Ní Riain admitted: “To be honest, that was my goal coming here, not a goal that I obviously told anyone, but what I wanted to achieve coming here.

“The time there (in the 200m IM final) wasn’t the best, but I suppose it’s just about learning to race all these events at a major like this.”

Sunday’s two additions bring Ireland’s total medal tally from these World Championships to seven – four silver and three bronze. Ní Riain accounted for three silver and two bronze, with Brady earning the remaining silver and bronze.

The Irish team will return home on Monday morning and will be welcomed with a homecoming at Dublin Airport (T1) shortly after 7am.

