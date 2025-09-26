Róisín Ní Riain secures a fourth medal at Para Swimming World Championships

Gold medal winner Olivia Chambers of Team United States is congratulated by silver medal winner Róisín Ní Riain of Team Ireland after the women’s 400m freestyle S13 final at the Toyota World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Ireland’s Róisín Ní Riain continued her brilliant showing at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore by claiming a fourth medal with a silver in the 400m freestyle final.

The 20-year-old from Limerick touched in a time of 4:37.39, a personal best, to make it a third silver of the championships after the 100m breaststroke and backstroke finals. She also secured a bronze on the 100m butterfly.

“I’m really happy with that swim, I’ve been looking for a time like that now for a little while,” admitted Ní Riain. “There’s still so much more to come in that event. I’ve only picked it back up again this year so to be able to come out and get my first major international medal in this event, I’m really happy with that.”

Barry McClements delivered a strong performance in the S9 100m backstroke final, finishing sixth overall and setting a new personal best time of 1:04.51.

Dearbhaile Brady contested her third final, the SB6 100m breaststroke, fresh from winning her first ever World Championship medal on Thursday in the 50m freestyle final. She finished seventh in a time of 1:49.24.

Having medalled in all four disciplines, Ní Riain will be looking to put it all together on the final day of action on Saturday when she goes in the heats of the SM13 200m individual medley, while Brady goes straight into a direct final in the S6 50m butterfly.