Death of Ricky Hatton still ‘very raw’ for Barry McGuigan

It’s 10 days since the death of former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton and it’s all still “very raw” for Barry McGuigan. He had his own “visceral personal experience” of a loved one struggling with mental health issues, his brother Dermot dying by suicide in 1994. Malachy Clerkin talks to McGuigan about Hatton, a man, he says, who was so kind and generous to others, but very hard on himself.

In Gaelic games, Gordon Manning reflects on the career of Cork hurler Patrick Horgan who announced his retirement from the intercounty game on Tuesday. He is, says Gordon, “a Rebel now without a cause”, but “hurling won’t forget Hoggie” any time soon.

Philip Reid is over in New York counting down to the start of the Ryder Cup and he heard the thoughts of world number one Scottie Scheffler and European captain Luke Donald as they limber up for the battle.

In soccer, Gavin Cummiskey hears from Mason Melia who is finishing up his time with St Patrick’s Athletic, ahead of his move to Spurs in January, in fine style, the 18-year-old contributing six goals and two assists in his last six games. London might be calling, but his focus is purely on helping Pat’s end the season on a high.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor has news of the death of top stallion Wootton Bassett, his loss a huge blow to Coolmore Stud and the bloodstock industry generally. Brian also previews today’s Kerry National at the Listowel festival – only one favourite has won the race in 25 years, which might make Willie Mullins’s You Oughta Know a bit on the nervous side.

TV Watch: Sky Sports Golf continues its somewhat epic build-up to the Ryder Cup, with just the 10 hours of coverage today (from 1pm), and from 1.50pm TG4 brings horse racing from Listowel. This evening, Sky Sports has four live League Cup games, while Premier Sports and TNT Sports have two Europa League games, Red Star Belgrade v Celtic and Real Betis v Nottingham Forest (both kick off at 8.0).