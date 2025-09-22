Róisín Ní Riain takes silver in 100m breaststroke at Para Swimming World Championships

Róisín Ní Riain has added to her medal haul at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore, winning silver in the SB13 100m breaststroke.

The Limerick swimmer finished second to Olivia Chambers of the US, clocking 1:18.78 to claim her second medal of the meet.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old won bronze in the S13 100m butterfly, behind USA’s Grace Nuhfer and world record holder Carlotta Gilli of Italy.

Ní Riain said she was “pretty pleased” with Monday’s silver-medal winning swim. “This event has been a bit up and down this season, but to be able to come out and put, I think, my best swim together when it matters in a close race is great,” she added.

Three Irish swimmers are in action on day three of the world championships, with Dearbhaile Brady in the pool for the final of the SM6 200m individual medley (7.11pm Irish time), while Deaten Registe and Barry McClements will be looking to progress from their heats in the SB14 100m breaststroke (9.11am) and S9 100m butterfly (10.34am) respectively.