Virgin Media to show 10 live NFL games including Steelers v Vikings at Croke Park

All six of the NFL’s European games this season will be shown free-to-air in Ireland, live on Virgin Media Television – including the Croke Park meeting of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

The new broadcast deal will also see Virgin televise three playoff games live plus the Super Bowl, meaning a total of 10 matches are to be shown on Irish TV over the coming months.

The first ever regular season NFL fixture to be held in Dublin will take place at GAA headquarters on Sunday, September 28th when the Steelers play the Vikings.

However, there are also five more games on this side of the Atlantic over the coming weeks – three in London (Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns, October 5th; Denver Broncos v New York Jets, October 12th; Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars, October 19th), while Berlin hosts the Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons on November 9th. The Bernabeu in Madrid will be the venue for the Washington Commanders v Miami Dolphins on November 16th.

“The 2025 NFL Dublin game marks an exciting milestone for the sport in Ireland as we look to grow fandom in the market,” says Laura Louisy, the NFL’s Director of International Business Development and Media.

“Virgin Media Television are a great partner to not only broadcast this historic game free-to-air, but more broadly bring fans close to the sport across the 2025 NFL season of international game moments, playoffs and Super Bowl LX.”

Tommy Martin will host the coverage alongside a broadcasting team of Dave McIntyre, Bernard O’Toole, Michael McQuaid, Tadhg Leader and Efe Obada.