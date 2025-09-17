Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings: TV details, kick-off time, ticket news and more

When is it on?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 28th at 2.30pm in Croke Park. It is the first NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on the Sky Sports NFL Channel in Ireland if you haven’t got tickets to go see it yourself.

Can you still get tickets?

No, the game has sold out – unless you know someone selling one or you try third-party websites. Irish supporters were left frustrated after queuing for hours online to buy tickets, frequently dealing with technical issues that pushed them back to the end of a 600,000-person virtual line.

The tickets received considerable interest from abroad, with roughly a third of those preregistering from Ireland, a third from the United States and a third from the UK and the Continent.

What will the match be worth to Ireland?

The Government has committed to nearly €10 million in State funding for the event and is anticipating 30,000 international visitors who will add a €64 million boost in economic activity and significant tax returns to the exchequer. Other estimates say it will be comfortably more than that.

Pittsburgh Steelers director of business development and strategy Daniel Rooney. The NFL game in Croke Park is expected to add a €64 million boost to the Irish economy. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

How have the two teams started their season?

Both teams have started 1-1, a win and a defeat. The Steelers beat the New York Jets in their opening game 34-32, before losing 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks. The Vikings also started with a win, beating the Chicago Bears 27-24, before being well beaten by the Atlanta Falcons 22-6.

What to watch out for?

The now 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Steelers, a five-time MVP and considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, so it will be a chance for Irish fans to see him. Believed by some to be past his best, Rodgers is looking for one last push at the Steelers in the autumn of his career.

The Steelers are looking to expand their fan base in Ireland, given their owners, the Rooney family, emigrated from Newry to the US. Dan Rooney, son of the team’s founder Art Rooney, was ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.

Leaning into their name, the Vikings are famous for a Skol chant, like that of the Icelandic football team. Their starting quarterback JJ McCarthy has been ruled out for two to four weeks with an ankle strain, so backup quarterback Carson Wentz will take up the mantle for the Dublin game.

Will there be entertainment at the game?

Cork native Lyra will sing Amhrán na bhFiann at the game, while award-winning music artist Myles Smith will perform at the half-time show. There will also be a host of performances from local acts before and during the game, including The Artane Marching Band, Clada House Band and Hit Machine Irish Drummers.