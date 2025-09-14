Aoife O’Rourke wins gold at World Boxing Championships

Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke (right) celebrates after beating Turkey's Busra Isildar in the women's 75kg final at the World Boxing Championships. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Roscommon’s Aoife O’Rourke has won gold in the women’s 75kg division at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool by unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old was dominant in victory over Turkey’s Busra Isildar, winning every round on three of the judges’ scorecards and sealing a 5-0 win overall.

The result confirmed Ireland’s third and final medal of the championships, with Patsy Joyce (55kg) and Grainne Walsh (65kg) picking up bronze medals.

O’Rourke had twice previously defeated her Turkish opponent in European tournaments, but Isildar entered the contest with confidence after a win over Emma Sue Greentree of Australia in a thrilling semi-final.

Ireland’s co-captain started the fight at her customary high pace, and although Isildar showed good hand speed, O’Rourke employed feints to create gaps to land her straight right hand.

The Turkish fighter was on the back foot throughout round one, with O’Rourke landing lead hooks and right crosses that rocked back her opponent’s head, and four of the judges agreed that the Irish fighter had won the round.

The second round began more positively for the fighter in red, with O’Rourke taking some blows as she closed the distance.

Fitness again proved to be a major advantage for O’Rourke, who did not let up as the round progressed, pushing her opponent back to the ropes continuously with a stabbing jab and then following up with combinations.

Before the final round, O’Rourke was ahead by two on three scorecards, while the fight was scored level by the other two officials.

The pattern of the fight continued in the third, with Isildar on the back foot and O’Rourke continuing to push the action.

The Castlerea native appeared to be just as energetic in the final round as in the opener, despite the high pace.

While O’Rourke was stoic at the final bell, she held both arms aloft as she was announced as the new 75kg world champion by unanimous decision.

She now adds a world title to her collection, which already included four European golds and a world silver medal.