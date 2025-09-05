‘I would rupture my Achilles again’: How a season-ending injury made Chiedozie Ogbene a better person

Republic of Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene speaking to journalists ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/inpho

Last October, just two months after joining Ipswich Town from Luton Town, Chiedozie Ogbene ruptured the Achilles’ tendon in his left leg during the Tractor Boys’ Premier League fixture against Brentford. He was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, the severity of the injury leaving him with a season of rehab and an uncertain future at Portman Road.

However, in the months that followed, Ogbene learned to train smarter. He also became a dad and developed a deeper connection and understanding with his family, particularly his sister Chibuzo, who has Down syndrome.

And because he was unable to influence matters on the pitch for Ipswich, he found purpose as the club’s disability officer. His work in that area earned him Ipswich’s PFA Community Champion of the Year award in May, alongside women’s player Natasha Thomas.

“Being out injured for nine months has made me see life from a different perspective,” said the 28-year-old. “I’ll be honest with you, the first two, three weeks, I was very emotional. I think I was more emotional because I felt I let the club down, I felt I wasn’t able to give back to them for believing in me.

Chiedozie Ogbene is comforted by Ipswich Town teammates Kalvin Phillips (left) and Dara O'Shea after suffering a season-ending injury in a Premier League match against Brentford last October. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“My mentality is when people give me a chance, I always want to offer myself for them. I was emotional and disappointed and I didn’t know why (the injury had happened). But I got over it and switched my mentality.

“A lot happened when I was injured. My partner and I had a child, we have a son, so my perspective on life changed. I was dialled in on life. I offered myself to the community in Ipswich and became disability ambassador. I learned a lot.

“Knowing what I know now, if I was to go back nine months I would rupture my Achilles again. I am a lot wiser now.

“Spending time in the gym and learning my body, I learned that maybe I was underdeveloped in the gym. There was a lot of knowledge I was able to acquire, being injured.”

It says much about Ogbene’s character that he approached such a fork-in-the-road moment in his career as an opportunity of discovery rather than a cul-de-sac of frustration.

“I am just a different type of person now, I am grateful for a lot more things. The relationship with my partner, the relationship with the club, appreciating kids, knowing what we mean to these kids.

It is so important to offer yourself to kids, because you don’t know whose lives you will impact — Chiedozie Ogbene

“My sister has Down syndrome, I was able to connect with her by going to these community appearances and learning, It was a massive year of development for me on and off the pitch.

“One of these kids went to me, ‘Chieo, no matter what, you are still my favourite’. And it nearly made me cry. In my head, I am just a little kid doing my job but to them, we mean a lot to them. It means I have to be the best version of myself because you don’t know what lives you are going to change.

“Parents are coming up to you saying ‘thanks very much, you changed their lives’. It is so important to offer yourself to kids, because you don’t know whose lives you will impact. It was really good for me.”

Chiedozie Ogbene during training with the Republic of Ireland squad this week. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Chibuzo has been her brother’s biggest fan for as long as Chiedozie can remember, but the injury allowed him to recognise and appreciate that affection.

“I have always had a good relationship with her,” he said. “She calls me every day, but you tend to appreciate things more. I was nearly too hard (in the past); she would say something to me and I would fight back. That’s how we had a relationship – typical family, fighting over remote, that kind of stuff.

“As she gets older, you appreciate what she is and appreciate what she does for you. She tells me that I am the best footballer in the world. I would laugh and tell her that I am not but to her, I am her brother and that is what I am.

“Sometimes (in the past) I would have thought I will call her later in the week, but every day I call her now. It changes her life and I can hear it in the tone of her voice.

“I offered myself to the community but I have a sister who looks up to me so much and I take it for granted because she is my sister. But it is really important to reach out to your family, no matter what you say to them. Even if it is just ‘hi’.

“I moved away from Cork and Ireland and she would call me asking when I was coming home. She just wants to see me and she sees me for what I am. It is unconditional love.”

Ogbene hopes his learnings from the last 10 months can now translate to him rekindling his Ireland career.

“I train better now because I don’t dwell on the past. When you’re young, you want to impress, but now I feel I am more efficient in what I am doing.”

It has been a busy week for Ogbene, not just because of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. He arrived to the Ireland camp as an Ipswich player but was given permission to return to Britain on Monday, where he signed a loan deal with Sheffield United.

“As disruptive as it may look from the outside, I promise you it hasn’t affected me, I’m locked in and focusing on Saturday. I would be hoping everyone has the mentality that we want to get six points from the two games.”