Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly take gold at World Championships

Katie-George Dunlevy and Linda Kelly have defended their tandem time trial title at the UCI Para-cycling World Championships in Belgium, the Irish duo dominating the 23.2km test through the city streets of Ronse.

In the end Dunlevy and Kelly had just over a half a minute to spare on the British duo of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl, winning the gold medal in the B class, and the rainbow jerseys, in a time of 30:04.60. Unwin and Holl won silver in 30:35.74, Anne Sophie Centis and Lara Lallemant from France won bronze in 31:48.23

The Irish duo already won both a Paralympic gold and a double World Championship in what was a landmark year in 2024, in addition to a World Championship won in 2023. In all it was Dunlevy’s sixth World Championship medal in the time trial, and third won with her pilot Kelly, Dunlevy previously winning world titles with pilot Eve McCrystal

“It’s always hard after an Olympic year, you never know how you’re going to go the following year,” said Dunlevy. “Maybe there’s no pressure, but then we always put pressure on ourselves. We just want to win, and we just want to be best.

“We also train hard for it as well, so we’re thrilled to get another win, and ahead of the Commonwealth champions again. It means so much, and great support around us, which helps as well. And to have each other’s support.”

Dunlevy and Kelly will now defend their road race title on Sunday, all the indications being for another gold medal there, Dunleavy first winning gold in that event back in 2017 – her Ronse success further underling her status as Ireland’s most successful female Paralympic athlete.

Damien Vereker and Mitchell McLaughlin also went in the men’s tandem, finishing seventh, and will also compete in the road race on Sunday.