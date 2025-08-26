Irish athletes and boxers in upcoming female competitions to undergo tests for male gene

Irish athletes wishing to compete in the female category at the upcoming World Athletics Championships and World Boxing Championships, which take place next month, are being genetically tested for the male SRY gene.

The test for the gene, which is part of the Y chromosome and causes male characteristics during development, is being conducted from blood samples.

The procedure is a first for Irish athletes.

The new regulation came into effect for boxing this month and the rule will apply in athletics from September 1st.

“To meet eligibility criteria for competitions organised by World Athletics and World Boxing, all athletes competing in the female category, including Irish athletes, are required to undergo testing for the SRY gene,” explained Sport Ireland.

“As part of this role, the [Sport Ireland] Institute is currently assisting two national governing bodies with SRY gene testing requirements.

“The support followed a request from Athletics Ireland and the IABA. It had to be set up speedily and it is a temporary service for these two championships. All costs are covered by the two NGBs.”

In boxing, the introduction of mandatory testing is part of a new policy on “sex, age and weight” designed to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a level playing field competitively for men and women.

In July, the World Athletics Council approved the new rules that will be applied to the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Getty Images

In a policy document set out in May, World Boxing clarified its position.

It stipulated that to be eligible for the men’s category, “a competitor must be male at birth and to be eligible for the women’s category, a competitor must be female at birth”.

To ensure the policy was implemented, it introduced mandatory sex testing, meaning all athletes over the age of 18 that wish to participate in a World Boxing owned or sanctioned event needed to undergo a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, or a functional medical equivalent genetic test to determine their sex at birth.

In July, the World Athletics Council approved new regulations that will be applied to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo that begin on September 13th.

The World Boxing Championships begin in Liverpool on September 4th.

The analysis of the Irish samples is not being carried out in Ireland but in an accredited laboratory in St Gallen, Switzerland.

“Following a consultation with a medical professional to explain the procedure, a blood sample is collected,” added Sport Ireland. “The sample is then sent for analysis, with results usually available within seven working days in line with international standards.”

The testing has not been without problems, with Reuters news agency reporting that French athletes have had to seek meetings and camps outside their country to complete the tests after the ministry of health and ministry of sports ruled them illegal in France.

Imane Khelif, one of the boxers at the centre of last year's Olympic gender-eligibility dispute, will not compete in the upcoming World Championships in Liverpool. Photograph: Andy Cheung/ Getty Images

Although the Irish athletes’ samples are being tested outside the jurisdiction, there are understood to be no legal obstacles to prevent them being conducted in Ireland.

“We were constrained by time, but we had discussions with peer medical professionals in the genetics sphere, and we were not made aware of any legal issues regarding SRY gene testing in Ireland,” said Sport Ireland.

“At short notice, the staff in the Sport Ireland Institute consulted widely with professional colleagues to source a lab and put in place a process to support the athletes as much as possible.

“The tests must be requested by a practising physician and as the Sport Ireland Institute already provides medical support for both these squads, we felt it appropriate to do what we could to support the athletes to ensure they are eligible to compete at the World Championships.”

World Athletics have assured athletes that the SRY test is extremely accurate and the risk of a false negative or positive is extremely unlikely.

It added that athletes may contest the results through the Court of Arbitration for Sport and stressed that those who outright refuse to test will be barred from competing in world ranking events.

In Ireland, there are protocols in place for athletes who do not meet the eligibility requirements following analysis.

“The results come back to the doctor and are shared directly and solely with the athlete,” said Sport Ireland. “The Sport Ireland Institute provides ongoing counselling and medical support services throughout the process and can also provide a referral to relevant medical specialists if required.”

The test is the latest attempt to find an equitable solution to one of the most hotly contested and controversial issues in sport.

To protect athlete confidentiality Sport Ireland said that it is not in a position to disclose the specific number of Irish athletes who have been or will be tested.