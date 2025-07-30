Daniel Wiffen surrenders first of his World Championship swimming titles in Singapore

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen competes in the men's 800m freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Daniel Wiffen has surrendered the first of his World Championship swimming titles after finishing eighth in the 800 metres freestyle in Wednesday’s final in Singapore.

Exactly a year to the day since also winning the Olympic title in Paris, Wiffen was clearly off his best when coming home in a time of 7:58.56, the Armagh swimmer well down on his personal best of 7:38.19, the Olympic and European record he set in Paris.

The title here went to Ahmed Jaouadi, the 20-year-old from Tunisia, who dominated the second half of the 16 lengths inside the Singapore Sports Hub to strike gold in 7:36.88.

The 24-year-old Wiffen was the last of the eight qualifiers for the final, after clocking 7:46.36 in his heat on Tuesday morning, which resulted in a lane one start.

He made a bold attempt to defend his title, leading the race after 200m, .40 inside world record pace, before he dropped back to fifth at the 300m mark. Once Jaouadi hit the front at halfway it was race over, with Sven Schwarz, the 23-year-old from Germany, second in 7:39.96. Lukas Maertens, also from Germany, was third in 7:40.19

Bobby Finke from the USA, the Olympic 1,500m champion, was fourth in 7:46.42.

Earlier this week, Wiffen revealed that he had been suffering from appendicitis five weeks ago, but had felt he was suitably recovered at this stage.

“I’m not letting it affect me at this World Championships, I’m here to race and race fast,” he said.

In February of last year, Wiffen won the 800m freestyle World title in Doha in a time of 7:40.94.

Wiffen will have another shot of a medal in Singapore when he defends his 1,500m freestyle title, also winning that gold medal in Doha last year, before winning Olympic bronze in Paris. Those heats take place on Saturday morning, with the final on Sunday’s last day of competition.