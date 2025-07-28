Ellen Walshe eighth in 200m IM final at World Championships, Mona McSharry misses out on 100m breaststroke final

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe enters the water in the women's 200m IM final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe has finished eighth in the women’s 200m individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The Templeogue swimmer touched the wall in 2:11.57, a second off her time from Sunday’s semi-final when she set a new Irish record of 2:10.40.

Racing in her first final at a long course (50m) World Championships, Walshe said: “I think to be in my first world final tonight, it’s a huge experience, out against some massive names in a 200 IM.

“A little bit disappointed, but sure roll on to the next one.”

Walshe will now switch her attention to the women’s 200m butterfly, racing in the heats on Wednesday.

“I’ve never raced it internationally at this level, so I’m excited to kind of see where I can get, if it’s a semi-final or I’m not even sure, but I’m looking forward to it,” the 23-year-old added.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry was also in action on Monday. The Sligo swimmer was unable to progress to the women’s 100m breaststroke final, clocking 1:06.33 to rank 11th overall, just outside the qualification.

McSharry will return to the pool on Thursday for the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Evan Bailey, meanwhile, made his first appearance in a World Championships semi-final, finishing 16th in the men’s 200m freestyle in 1:48.75.

“It was amazing to walk out there,” the 20-year-old said after the race. “I mean, like the atmosphere and just everyone in the crowd, screaming – I walked out, it was surreal. It was a great to experience it and to get that experience on the world stage, and I’m really grateful to have been in that semi-final.

“My race plan didn’t go to plan, I’m a bit disappointed with that. I’ll have to go back and reassess with my coach on what went wrong there, but then there’s always positives to come back on, to get an experience on that level. It’ll just be good to build on in the future,” he added.

In the 100m backstroke, two-time Olympian Danielle Hill clocked 1:00.79 in the women’s event to finish 18th, while John Shortt touched the wall in 54.26 for 26th, both outside semi-final qualification.

On Tuesday, Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen will look to retain his 800m freestyle World Championship title, which he claimed in Doha last year, five months before his triumph in the event at the Paris Olympics.

Jack Cassin will also be in action for Ireland in the men’s 200m butterfly.