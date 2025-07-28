Sport

Ellen Walshe eighth in 200m IM final at World Championships, Mona McSharry misses out on 100m breaststroke final

Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen out to defend 800m freestyle gold on Tuesday

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe enters the water in the women's 200m IM final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho
Ireland’s Ellen Walshe enters the water in the women's 200m IM final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Photograph: Andrea Staccioli/Inpho
Muireann Duffy
Mon Jul 28 2025 - 15:07

Ireland’s Ellen Walshe has finished eighth in the women’s 200m individual medley final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The Templeogue swimmer touched the wall in 2:11.57, a second off her time from Sunday’s semi-final when she set a new Irish record of 2:10.40.

Racing in her first final at a long course (50m) World Championships, Walshe said: “I think to be in my first world final tonight, it’s a huge experience, out against some massive names in a 200 IM.

“A little bit disappointed, but sure roll on to the next one.”

READ MORE

It wouldn’t be an All-Ireland weekend without Jim Gavin

Donegal player ratings: Conor O’Donnell impresses at both ends but key men fail to make impact

Kerry player ratings: The Clifford brothers star as Kingdom lift Sam Maguire

Hugo Keenan’s touch of class and what else we learned from the Lions’ second Test win over Australia

Walshe will now switch her attention to the women’s 200m butterfly, racing in the heats on Wednesday.

“I’ve never raced it internationally at this level, so I’m excited to kind of see where I can get, if it’s a semi-final or I’m not even sure, but I’m looking forward to it,” the 23-year-old added.

Olympic bronze medallist Mona McSharry was also in action on Monday. The Sligo swimmer was unable to progress to the women’s 100m breaststroke final, clocking 1:06.33 to rank 11th overall, just outside the qualification.

McSharry will return to the pool on Thursday for the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Evan Bailey, meanwhile, made his first appearance in a World Championships semi-final, finishing 16th in the men’s 200m freestyle in 1:48.75.

“It was amazing to walk out there,” the 20-year-old said after the race. “I mean, like the atmosphere and just everyone in the crowd, screaming – I walked out, it was surreal. It was a great to experience it and to get that experience on the world stage, and I’m really grateful to have been in that semi-final.

“My race plan didn’t go to plan, I’m a bit disappointed with that. I’ll have to go back and reassess with my coach on what went wrong there, but then there’s always positives to come back on, to get an experience on that level. It’ll just be good to build on in the future,” he added.

In the 100m backstroke, two-time Olympian Danielle Hill clocked 1:00.79 in the women’s event to finish 18th, while John Shortt touched the wall in 54.26 for 26th, both outside semi-final qualification.

On Tuesday, Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen will look to retain his 800m freestyle World Championship title, which he claimed in Doha last year, five months before his triumph in the event at the Paris Olympics.

Jack Cassin will also be in action for Ireland in the men’s 200m butterfly.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy

Muireann Duffy is a sports journalist with The Irish Times