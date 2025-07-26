Sport

Rhys McClenaghan ruled out of world championships after shoulder surgery

Olympic gold medallist is focused on defending title in 2028 Games in LA

Rhys McClenaghan of Team Ireland during the Olympics. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty
Sat Jul 26 2025 - 15:07

Olympic champion Rhys McClenaghan will miss the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

The two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist will rest up his shoulder instead of competing in Jakarta, Indonesia from October 19-25 and set his sights on the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’m disappointed to miss this year’s world championships, but my priority is to maintain my place as the best in the world on pommel horse,” the 26-year-old said.

“My goal is not only to retain my Olympic title in LA 2028 but to continue striving for gold in every major competition.

“This surgery was necessary to ensure I can perform at the highest level for years to come. Setbacks are part of elite sport, but my mindset is about turning challenges – as I have done before – into opportunities to raise my performance.”

