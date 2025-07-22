Skipper Gaby Lewis stars with the bat again as Ireland wrap up T20 series against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe bowler Beloved Biza attempts to run out Ireland batter Gaby Lewis during the second T20 international at Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Second T20 international: Ireland 176-4 (20 ovs) (G Lewis 87, O Prendergast 52; T Makusha 2-30), Zimbabwe 111 (20 ovs) (K Ndhlovu 46; C Murray 3-17, L Paul 2-9, O Prendergast 2-17). Ireland won by 65 runs and win series 2-0

Skipper Gaby Lewis kept up her brilliant form with the bat as she hit 87 from 50 balls to secure a convincing 65-run victory and a T20 series win over Zimbabwe at Sydney Parade on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe won the toss and put the home side into bat, and they got the early breakthrough when Tendai Makusha trapped Amy Hunter lbw for one in the second over.

From 14 for one, however, Lewis came together with Orla Prendergast and the pair formed a 131-run partnership which occupied 14 of the 20 overs.

Lewis – who also top-scored with 67 in Sunday’s series opener – was caught by Beloved Biza off Makusha for 87 as she tried to accelerate to three figures. Prendergast made 52 before being bowled by Kelis Ndhlovu as Ireland finished on 176 for four.

Ireland took wickets at regular intervals to stop Zimbabwe from making a mark on the run chase but while Ndhlovu was at the crease, the tourists were in the contest as she top-scored with 46.

But once the opener fell victim to Prendergast, Zimbabwe started to lose wickets at speed – Cara Murray claiming three for 17, Prendergast two for 17 and Leah Paul two for nine to ensure Zimbabwe fell a long way short of their target.

The series concludes at the same venue on Wednesday, with a pair of one-day internationals to follow next week in Belfast.