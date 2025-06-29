Lando Norris holds off Piastri to win Austrian F1 GP after Verstappen crashes out early

Lando Norris won the Austrian Grand Prix after a tightly contested, tense battle with his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The pair delivered an immense fight but the British driver held the upper hand to take the flag. However world champion Max Verstappen’s title hopes took a huge setback when the Dutchman was knocked out of the race on the opening lap, having been struck by the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari enjoyed a strong return at the Red Bull Ring, with Charles Leclerc third and Lewis Hamilton in fourth. George Russell was fifth for Mercedes.

Having clashed at the last round in Canada, hearts must have been in mouths at McLaren as Norris and Piastri vied to thrilling effect over the opening third of the race, ducking and diving at one another in what was a bravura display that remained nip and tuck all the way to the flag.

However it was Norris who held his nerve and the edge over his team-mate and closed out the win with superb control. No little redemption and an enormously resilient comeback after his misjudgement in hitting Piastri in Montreal.

He has closed the gap to Piastri to 15 points but for Verstappen, the title now looks to be a monumental mountain to climb. He was unceremoniously smashed into by an over-eager Antonelli at turn three on the first lap, the world champion’s race over in seconds as he now trails Piastri by 61 points, a gap that appears all but insurmountable given the pace advantage McLaren already enjoy over Red Bull.

The victory is a huge fillip for Norris in what looks likely to be an even more closely-fought title fight with Piastri. Norris badly needs to demonstrate he is still very much in the game and did so emphatically in Austria, with a dominant pole followed by an equally controlled and assured victory, his third of the season and one indicative that he is determined not to allow his team-mate to take charge of the championship battle.

More importantly it might suggest something of a turning point for the British driver. He has struggled a little this season, lacking the responsive feel from the front axle of the car he likes to push it to the limit through corners and it has caused him issues, particularly in qualifying. However McLaren brought a major upgrade to Austria with front and rear aero improvements but vitally for Norris, also on his car is a front suspension development they were hoping would give him the feel he requires.

In the race he was clearly enjoying a car beneath him that was positively purring as he tickled it beneath the eaves of the Styrian mountains. This was the Norris who entered the season as title favourite and who, on this form, may yet reassert that role over Piastri.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli crash. Photograph: Erwin Scheriau/APA/AFP via Getty

Norris led the field away, holding place as Piastri moved up to second past Leclerc through turn one, only for a safety car to be called almost immediately. Antonelli went in far too hot at the tight right-hander of turn three and clattered into Verstappen who had started in seventh, ending both drivers’ races.

“I got hit, like crazy. F**king idiots,” was Verstappen’s blunt assessment. He had qualified out of position, unlucky with a yellow flag and it left him in a more vulnerable position but he was not at fault and the Dutchman was hugely unlucky to take such a severe blow to his title ambitions.

Racing resumed on lap four and Norris held his lead with ease through the restart from Piastri with Leclerc third and Hamilton fourth. Piastri immediately began to pressure Norris as the pair opened a gap out front running line astern and with a huge pace advantage over the field.

Piastri, with DRS, was all over Norris’s gearbox with the British driver unable to break away. The pair went wheel-to-wheel side-by-side throughout the opening corners of lap 11, barely inches apart in a gripping tussle. Piastri edged ahead only for Norris to come back at him.

Norris just held on as they battled hard but clean in a race of their own. The pressure on Norris was immense as the contest continued but the British driver held his nerve and the place. On lap 20 Piastri once more had a look into turn four but could not make it and he locked up.

Through the two sets of pit stops there was little between them and in the final third Piastri was undeterred and once more closed to within three seconds with 10 laps to go and Norris had to keep his head down as he navigated traffic and attempted to maintain the lead.

It was a tense, gripping finale. Piastri moved to just under two seconds but Norris had iron will out in front, flawless to check out the final laps and take the flag.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Alex Dunne finished second in the Austrian Grand Prix feature race on Sunday but was later disqualified as his Formula 2 title rival Richard Verschoor claimed victory. Formula 2 issued a statement revealing the DQ over an issue with dimensions on Dunne’s car.

Dunne will next turn his attentions to F2’s British Grand Prix next weekend, the eighth round of 14 in the 2025 calendar. – Guardian