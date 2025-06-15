Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collide as George Russell triumphs at Canadian GP

Race winner George Russell celebrates with Mercedes team-mate and third-place finisher Kimi Antonelli on the podium after the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal. Photograph: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

Lando Norris crashed out of the Canadian Grand Prix following a sensational 200mph collision with McLaren team-mate and championship rival Oscar Piastri.

As George Russell delivered a faultless drive to win from pole position ahead of Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, Norris banged into the back of Piastri as they duelled for fourth place with three laps to go.

Norris attempted to pass Piastri across the start-finish line but he misjudged the move and hit his team-mate’s car.

Norris was forced to park his damaged McLaren and immediately accepted blame for the incident. “It is all my bad,” he said on the radio “All my fault. Unlucky. Stupid from me.”

The race ended behind the safety car with Kimi Antonelli taking third place – his first podium in Formula One – to complete a strong afternoon for Mercedes. Piastri was able to continue to cross the line in fourth and extend his championship lead from 10 points to 22.

Following their collision at the last round in Spain, all eyes were on pole-sitter Russell and second-placed Verstappen at the start in Montreal.

Russell’s reaction time was quicker than Verstappen’s, and by the time they arrived for the opening left-right chicane, he was comfortably ahead.

Even Verstappen, not adverse to a bold move, was unable to do anything to challenge Russell and the Mercedes man led. Verstappen kept him honest for the opening handful of laps but by the start of the sixth lap, Russell was more than a second ahead, and crucially out of DRS range.

Further back, and Piastri had lost a place to Antonelli on the first lap. Music to the ears of Norris, who made two mistakes in qualifying to start the 10th round of the campaign four places behind his title rival.

Norris was on the move on lap 11 to take Fernando Alonso on the back straight for sixth before sailing clear of Lewis Hamilton four laps later. Hamilton endured another poor afternoon after he sustained damage to his Ferrari after he hit a groundhog before taking the chequered flag in sixth.

Norris started on the hard tyre compound which allowed him to run longer in the race and he assumed the lead on lap 16. “We need one of those amazing races from you,” said his engineer, Will Joseph.

Norris relinquished the lead on lap 29 when he eventually stopped. His second stint on the medium tyres lasted only 16 laps and he when he rejoined the track after his second stop, Piastri was 4.2 seconds up the road.

With 11 laps to go, Norris had reduced the deficit to less than a second, and after a few nibbles, he launched his McLaren underneath Piastri at the hairpin.

Norris made the move stick only for Piastri to draw back alongside him as they headed to the final chicane. Piastri held the inside line ahead of Norris to take back the position.

Norris sensed another opportunity on the run down to the first corner but he thudded into his team-mate to deal a blow to his championship hopes.

Russell’s win, his first since Las Vegas in November, takes him to within 62 points of Piastri.

“It is amazing to be back on the top step,” Russell said. “We took the victory following an incredible pole lap [on Saturday].”