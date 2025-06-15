Kerry show why they’re champions to seal quarter-final place with stunning fightback victory over Cork

Holders Kerry are through to the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-finals following an impressive fightback against Cork at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Galway, last year’s runners-up, are also safely through. They do so as table-toppers following their victory over Donegal in Lifford.

In Group 3, Meath got the better of Kildare to also make it through, while Dublin’s victory over Leitrim has secured a knockout spot for the Sky Blues.

Kerry started strong, with a second-minute goal from Niamh Ní Chonchúir. Despite this, they had to come from behind after goals from Aine O’Sullivan and Katie Quirke put Cork in the lead, 2-6 to 1-1, having played with the wind.

The Kingdom, though, took over after the restart and outscored their neighbours by 4-4 to 0-3 in the second half, with Siofra O’Shea (two), Danielle O’Leary and Rachel Dwyer getting the goals as they ran out 5-7 to 2-9 winners.

The defending champions are now certain of a home quarter-final but Cork must travel to Mayo next weekend to keep their season alive.

Galway also booked a home quarter-final thanks to a 1-11 to 1-2 win over Donegal. They laid the foundation for victory in the opening half when a goal from Ailbhe Davoren helped them to a 1-2 to 0-0 interval lead, before pushing the advantage out to nine points after the restart.

Aoife Healy of Cork in action against Aishling O'Connell of Kerry during the All-Ireland SFC round 2 match at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Donegal, who travel to Tipperary next week to determine the group runners-up, finished strongly. Susanne White pointed a free before assisting in their goal, which was finished to the net by Mia Bennett.

Meath also advanced to the last eight when they edged out Kildare by 0-7 to 0-4 at Manguard Park in another game impacted by the bad weather.

The sides were level at 0-2 apiece at the break before Meath got on top, with Emma Duggan taking her haul to 0-5 to book their quarter-final spot. Kildare travel to Armagh next weekend with a quarter-final spot on the line.

Dublin booked their quarter-final place in emphatic fashion, with an 8-18 to 0-7 win over Leitrim. Kate Sullivan scored a hat-trick in the opening half as the Dubs led by 4-12 to 0-4 at the break. Hannah Tyrrell scored a hat-trick of her own in the second half as the Sky Blues comfortably saw out the win.

Vikki Wall of Meath appeals to the referee before being shown a yellow card during her team's victory against Kildare. Photograph: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, the eight quarter-finalists in the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship have been confirmed. A draw will take place on Monday morning to confirm the pairings.

Table-toppers Laois are joined in the knockout phase from Group 1 by Fermanagh, who defeated Roscommon by 4-10 to 3-9. Two goals from Eimear Smyth and one apiece from Molly McGloin and Bronagh Smyth paved the way for last year’s TG4 All-Ireland junior champions, who led by 4-2 to 1-5 at the interval.

Tyrone defeated Westmeath by 6-11 to 0-7 to top Group 2, with Westmeath also advancing in second place. Tyrone - intermediate finalists last year – led by 2-4 to 0-4 at the break thanks to goals from Caitlin Campbell and Aoibhinn McHugh. A brace of penalties from Sorcha Gormley, along with further goals from Niamh O’Neill and Aoife Horisk, wrapped up a big win.

In Group 3, Wicklow edged out Monaghan by 1-11 to 1-10 but dropped out on score difference as three teams finished level on three points. Lucy Dunne’s goal proved decisive in the game after Monaghan had an early goal from Éabha Sherry. Cavan top the group with Monaghan also going through.

In Group 4, Clare defeated Wexford by 1-9 to 0-10, with Clare going through in first place and Wexford as runners-up. Lauren Conway’s early goal was decisive for a Clare side who led by 1-5 to 0-4 at the break.

In the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship at the weekend, there were victories for Limerick and Louth in Group A, while in Group B there were victories for Antrim and Longford.

Results:

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1: Galway 1-11 Donegal 1-2

Group 2: Kerry 5-7 Cork 2-9

Group 3: Meath 0-7 Kildare 0-4

Group 4: Dublin 8-18 Leitrim 0-7

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship

Group 1: Fermanagh 4-10 Roscommon 3-9

Group 2: Tyrone 6-11 Westmeath 0-7

Group 3: Wicklow 1-11 Monaghan 1-10

Group 4: Clare 1-9 Wexford 0-10

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship

Group A: Limerick 8-12 Derry 1-8

Group A: Louth 4-20 Kilkenny 1-1

Group A: Antrim 3-18 London 0-0

Group B: Longford 2-6 Carlow 1-4