Leinster dealt late blow as Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of URC Grand Final

Luke McGrath will start at scrumhalf for Leinster in the URC Grand Final against the Bulls after Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Leinster were dealt a significant blow in the build-up to Saturday afternoon’s URC Grand Final against the Bulls at Croke Park (5pm) after scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park was ruled out on the morning of the game.

Luke McGrath will start alongside Sam Prendergast at halfback, with Academy scrumhalf Fintan Gunne coming on to the bench.

McGrath has started 11 of Leinster’s 20 URC games this season, including the 21-20 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld back in March, where Gunne replaced him for the final 13 minutes. McGrath also came off the bench in five other matches, and has scored five tries in those 16 games.

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Fintan Gunne, Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

BULLS: Willie le Roux; Canon Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw; Cobus Wiese, JF van Heerden; Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).