Ticket prices for Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park confirmed ahead of Tuesday release

The game on September 28th will be the first NFL regular season game to be played in Ireland. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tickets for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in September will go on sale next Tuesday, June 17th.

The game on Sunday, September 28th will be the first regular season NFL fixture to be played in Ireland.

Ticket prices will start at €85 (Category 7), increasing to €100 for Category 6, both of which will be located in the upper tier of the Davin Stand.

Category 5 tickets (€150) will be seated in the upper tiers of the Cusack, Davin and Hogan stands, as will Category 4 tickets (€225).

Hill 16 and the Nally Stand will both be fitted with seating for the game, where tickets will set fans back €250, as will similar Category 3 seats in the lower Davin.

Full list of prices: pic.twitter.com/I65ecWtb2E — Michael McQuaid (@McQuaidNFL) June 12, 2025

For those looking to sit in the lower Cusack or Hogan, or at centrefield in the upper tiers, Category 2 tickets will cost €275, while Category 1 – centrefield in the lower Cusack and Hogan – will go for €295.

Concession tickets for children will be available in Category 5 and 7 sections, costing €75 and €42.50 respectively.

Also, the first number of rows in the lower tiers of the three stands have been designated as ‘restricted view’ and thereby have a lower price. Restricted view Category 1 tickets will cost €250, while similar seats in Category 2 sections will be reduced to €240 and €215 in Category 3 areas.

The mid-level tiers of the three stands will be reserved for premium ticket holders.

Tickets for the game in Dublin will go on general sale at midday on Tuesday.