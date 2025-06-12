Group of Death looms in football championship

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It’ll be squeaky bum time in the football championship at the weekend with the final round of matches in each of the four groups. Armagh, Kerry, Meath, Down and Monaghan are the only counties out of the 16 already assured of advancing to the knockout phase, the rest scrapping it out to join them. The task of guiding us through the permutations fell to Muireann Duffy who, after completing it, probably needed a lie down.

The ‘group of death’ will see one of Dublin, Galway and Derry have their season ended by Saturday evening, Gordon Manning talking to Derry legend Chrissy McKaigue about his county’s chances of progressing, the former All Star convinced that they are still contenders this year. They play Dublin in Newry, the stakes on the rather high side.

As they are too in group three, Leinster champions Louth and Clare meeting on Sunday, the prize a ticket to the knockouts along with group leaders Down and Monaghan. Ian O’Riordan talks to Louth manager Ger Brennan ahead of the game.

Whatever happens against Dublin in Newbridge on Saturday in the All Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, it’s already been a memorable year for Kildare’s hurlers. Ciarán Murphy was in Croke Park last weekend to see them win the Joe McDonagh Cup, an emotional day it was too for the team’s supporters.

In the build-up to Leinster’s URC final against the Bulls, John O’Sullivan picks out ‘Six of the Best’ previous meetings between the sides, among them last year’s semi-final when Willie le Roux “helped pick Leinster apart with his cross-field punting”. John talks to the Bulls stalwart, while Nathan Johns analyses how the teams go about their business, the Bulls likely to employ a “forward onslaught of raw power” to see off Leinster.

In golf, Philip Reid previews the US Open which starts today at the Oakmont Country Club, Scottie Scheffler describing the course as “probably the hardest that we’ll play, maybe ever”. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will have each for company in the opening round having been drawn together along with their Ryder Cup buddy Justin Rose.

After “underwhelming” draws with Senegal and Luxembourg, how are the Republic of Ireland shaping up ahead of the start of their World Cup qualifying campaign in September? Gavin Cummiskey isn’t overly optimistic.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to Rhasidat Adeleke ahead of this evening’s Bislett Games in Oslo where Mark English will also be in action, the Donegal man hoping to build on “the best times of his life”.

Gabrielle Rose is producing some of the speediest times of her life too, which is remarkable considering the swimmer is forty-seven. “A middle-aged woman doing her bit to turn back the clock,” writes Dave Hannigan. “Brazenly trying to defy Father Time. On behalf of beleaguered, jaded and weary middle-aged triers everywhere.”

TV Watch: The US Open gets under way at Oakmont Country Club today, Sky Sports Golf’s coverage starting at 12.30 this afternoon. Later, Leona Maguire will be in action at the Meijer LPGA Classic (Sky Sports+, 8.0), hoping to rediscover the form that won her the tournament in 2023. In between, Ireland take on the West Indies in the first of three T20 internationals at Bready (TNT Sports 1 from 2.45) and at 7.0, Virgin Media Two has athletics’ Oslo Diamond League (7.0).