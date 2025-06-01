Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing

The two-day Derby Festival takes place this week at the famous Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, England. The Group One Oaks takes pride of place on day one, with one of the richest flat races in the world, the Epsom Derby, the following day’s highlight. - Friday & Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media

Athletics

The Diamond League makes it first appearance of the year in Europe this week, with the fifth leg of the 2025 season taking place at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Among the runners will be Dubliner Sarah Healy, who finished third in the 3,000 metres in Rabat, Morocco last month. - Friday, BBC & Virgin Media

Hurling

On Saturday, Limerick will be aiming for an incredible seventh Munster senior hurling championship title in a row when they host Cork at the Gaelic Grounds. In contrast, Cork haven’t even contested the provincial decider during that streak. Until this weekend. Limerick handed Cork a lesson at the same venue just a few weeks ago. Hopefully, this game will be closer. - Saturday, RTE

MONDAY (June 2nd)

GAA - TG4 from 11.55am Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

GAA - TG4, 7.45pm-8.45pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (June 3rd)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am G7: Pacers @ Knicks

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Men’s 3rd ODI England v West Indies

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Women’s Nations League - 6pm Republic of Ireland v Slovenia

SOCCER - UTV - Women’s Nations League - 6pm Spain v England

SOCCER - BBC Two Wales - Women’s Nations League - 6.30pm Wales v Italy

SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Women’s Nations League - 7.30pm Netherlands v Scotland

WEDNESDAY (June 4th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Women’s 2nd ODI England v West Indies

SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - Men’s Nations League Semi-final - 8pm Germany v Portugal

THURSDAY (June 5th)

CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-2.20pm - Stage 1 Women’s Tour of Britain

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 12.30pm-3.30pm Tenerife Women’s Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League Semi-final - 8pm Spain v France

FRIDAY (June 6th)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – WC Qualifier - Midnight Ecuador v Brazil

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G1: Pacers @ Thunder

CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-2.20pm - Stage 2 Women’s Tour of Britain

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-3.30pm Tenerife Women’s Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-5pm Epsom

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 5pm-8pm LPGA Classic

DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Copenhagen World Series

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Men’s T20 England v West Indies

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership Semi-final - 7.45pm Bath v Bristol

SOCCER - RTE 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Senegal

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Norway v Italy

SOCCER - BBC Three & Wales - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Wales v Liechtenstein

SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Scotland v Iceland

ATHLETICS - BBC Four & Virgin Media Three, 8pm-10pm - Rome Diamond League

SATURDAY (June 7th)

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - Women’s 3rd ODI England v West Indies

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Women’s Challenge Cup Final - 11.45am St Helens v Wigan

CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-3.20pm - Stage 3 Women’s Tour of Britain

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm KLM Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-4.30pm Epsom

GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm Tenerife Women’s Open

RUGBY - RTÉ & Premier Sports - URC Semi-final - 2.45pm Leinster v Glasgow

RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 - Premiership Semi-final - 3.30pm Leicester v Sale

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Men’s Challenge Cup Final - 3pm Warrington v Hull KR

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open

SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 5pm Andorra v England

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports - URC Semi-final - 5.15pm Bulls v Sharks

DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Copenhagen World Series

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 6pm Denmark v Northern Ireland

GAA - RTE 2 - Munster SHC Final - 6pm Limerick v Cork

BOXING - Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm - Barnsley Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Finland v Netherlands

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 8pm-11pm LPGA Classic

RACING - Virgin Media Two, 11pm-0.30am Belmont Stakes

SUNDAY (June 8th)