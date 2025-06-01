Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing
The two-day Derby Festival takes place this week at the famous Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, England. The Group One Oaks takes pride of place on day one, with one of the richest flat races in the world, the Epsom Derby, the following day’s highlight. - Friday & Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media
Athletics
The Diamond League makes it first appearance of the year in Europe this week, with the fifth leg of the 2025 season taking place at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Among the runners will be Dubliner Sarah Healy, who finished third in the 3,000 metres in Rabat, Morocco last month. - Friday, BBC & Virgin Media
Hurling
On Saturday, Limerick will be aiming for an incredible seventh Munster senior hurling championship title in a row when they host Cork at the Gaelic Grounds. In contrast, Cork haven’t even contested the provincial decider during that streak. Until this weekend. Limerick handed Cork a lesson at the same venue just a few weeks ago. Hopefully, this game will be closer. - Saturday, RTE
MONDAY (June 2nd)
- GAA - TG4 from 11.55am Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta
- GAA - TG4, 7.45pm-8.45pm Weekend highlights
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (June 3rd)
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 1am G7: Pacers @ Knicks
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Men’s 3rd ODI England v West Indies
- SOCCER - RTE 2 - Women’s Nations League - 6pm Republic of Ireland v Slovenia
- SOCCER - UTV - Women’s Nations League - 6pm Spain v England
- SOCCER - BBC Two Wales - Women’s Nations League - 6.30pm Wales v Italy
- SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Women’s Nations League - 7.30pm Netherlands v Scotland
WEDNESDAY (June 4th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 12.30pm - Women’s 2nd ODI England v West Indies
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Three - Men’s Nations League Semi-final - 8pm Germany v Portugal
THURSDAY (June 5th)
- CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-2.20pm - Stage 1 Women’s Tour of Britain
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 12.30pm-3.30pm Tenerife Women’s Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s Nations League Semi-final - 8pm Spain v France
FRIDAY (June 6th)
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – WC Qualifier - Midnight Ecuador v Brazil
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1.30am G1: Pacers @ Thunder
- CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-2.20pm - Stage 2 Women’s Tour of Britain
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm KLM Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 12.30pm-3.30pm Tenerife Women’s Open
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1pm-5pm Epsom
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 5pm-8pm LPGA Classic
- DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Copenhagen World Series
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 6pm - Men’s T20 England v West Indies
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - Premiership Semi-final - 7.45pm Bath v Bristol
- SOCCER - RTE 2 - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v Senegal
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Norway v Italy
- SOCCER - BBC Three & Wales - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Wales v Liechtenstein
- SOCCER - BBC Scotland - Men’s Friendly - 7.45pm Scotland v Iceland
- ATHLETICS - BBC Four & Virgin Media Three, 8pm-10pm - Rome Diamond League
SATURDAY (June 7th)
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am - Women’s 3rd ODI England v West Indies
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 2 - Women’s Challenge Cup Final - 11.45am St Helens v Wigan
- CYCLING - BBC Red Button, noon-3.20pm - Stage 3 Women’s Tour of Britain
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm KLM Open
- RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-4.30pm Epsom
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm Tenerife Women’s Open
- RUGBY - RTÉ & Premier Sports - URC Semi-final - 2.45pm Leinster v Glasgow
- RUGBY - TNT Sports 2 - Premiership Semi-final - 3.30pm Leicester v Sale
- RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Men’s Challenge Cup Final - 3pm Warrington v Hull KR
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open
- SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 5pm Andorra v England
- RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports - URC Semi-final - 5.15pm Bulls v Sharks
- DARTS - ITV4, 6pm-10pm - Copenhagen World Series
- SOCCER - BBC 2 - Men’s Friendly - 6pm Denmark v Northern Ireland
- GAA - RTE 2 - Munster SHC Final - 6pm Limerick v Cork
- BOXING - Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm - Barnsley Callum Simpson v Ivan Zucco
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Men’s WC Qualifier - 7.45pm Finland v Netherlands
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 8pm-11pm LPGA Classic
- RACING - Virgin Media Two, 11pm-0.30am Belmont Stakes
SUNDAY (June 8th)
- UFC - TNT Sports 1 from 3am - Newark Merab Dvalishvili v Sean O’Malley
- CYCLING - BBC Red Button, 9.50am-12.30pm - Stage 4 Women’s Tour of Britain
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-4.30pm KLM Open
- MOTOGP - TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm GP of Aragon
- GOLF - Sky Sports Mix, 1pm-4pm Tenerife Women’s Open
- GAA - RTE 2 - Joe McDonagh Cup Final - 1.45pm Kildare v Laois; Leinster SHC Final - 4pm Kilkenny v Galway
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 2pm - Men’s 2nd T20 England v West Indies
- SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - 2pm Men’s Nations League 3rd Place Play-off
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Canadian Open
- GOLF - Sky Sports+, 7pm-10pm LPGA Classic
- SOCCER - UTV & Virgin Media Two - 8pm Men’s Nations League Final
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- NBA - TNT Sports 1 - NBA Finals - 1am G2: Pacers @ Thunder