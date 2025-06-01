Oscar Piastri leads McLaren one-two in Spanish GP as Max Verstappen pays penalty

Oscar Piastri won the Spanish Grand Prix with a dominant run at the front of the field at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to secure victory in front of his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris. However the race was marked by a late moment of impetuous anger from Max Verstappen that cost Red Bull’s defending world champion a huge points loss to the leaders. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was in third.

The race had been an intriguing strategic contest if not a thriller until a late safety car. With five laps to go, Piastri held his lead from the restart and Leclerc pounced on Verstappen, who almost completely lost the rear as he came out of the final corner, his hard tyres having no grip.

Verstappen then had contact with Mercedes’s George Russell as the pair went through turn one and Verstappen went off but held his place. He was told to let Russell through but was clearly aggrieved. He moved over to let the British driver past and as he did so, he then drove side-on into the Mercedes.

He was immediately investigated by the stewards, while Russell still had the place, and Verstappen was swiftly given a 10-second time penalty, dropping him to 10th. Piastri now leads Norris by 10 points in the title fight but Verstappen has dropped to 49 points back, after what was an enormously costly moment for the Dutchman.

It was McLaren’s first win in Spain for two decades as the team served notice they retain a formidable advantage over the rest of the field. Russell took fourth, with Nico Hülkenberg a superb fifth for Sauber.

The late drama came only after the two McLarens had dominated the race, with Verstappen and Red Bull doing their best to stay in the fight with an alternate three-stop strategy. It had paid off, despite being outpaced, with the world champion very much in the mix and on for a podium place when a late safety car closed the pack up and there was a final dash for the last five laps.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen after Sunday's race. Photograph: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Verstappen’s three stops had used up all his soft tyres, meaning he was forced on to the slower hard rubber, which left him impotent at the restart and led to the frustration and dangerous driving that will doubtless face enormous criticism far beyond the penalty he received. The three drivers on the podium were left speechless when they watched it in the cool-down room.

Beyond the incident the result was conclusive evidence, were any further needed, that the FIA’s technical directive restricting the flexing of front wings, applied at this race, has made little to no difference to the pecking order. In the build-up to the meeting the clampdown had dominated discussion as to whether it might materially affect the championship leaders. McLaren had been bullish that this was not where the strength of their car lay and have been proved correct in every session this weekend.

Their car is still dominant, surely putting the issue to bed once and for all but more important indicating that if they are to be caught it will take a major step forward from their rivals.

The race belonged to Piastri, who was in assured control from the front, with the same measured, calm confidence that sat in stark contrast to Verstappen’s temper as the 24-year-old Australian reminded everyone he has the traits of a world champion in waiting.

Lewis Hamilton was in sixth for Ferrari, Isack Hadjar in seventh for Racing Bulls, Pierre Gasly eighth for Alpine and Fernando Alonso ninth for Aston Martin. – Guardian