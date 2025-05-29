IHRB to review controversial Philip Byrnes unseating at Wexford

Stewards at Wexford reviewed the unseating but took no further action. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board plans to review a controversial race at Wexford on Wednesday evening when jockey Philip Byrnes was unseated at the final flight of a Claiming Hurdle contest.

Redwood Queen, trained by the jockey’s father, Charles Byrnes, looked to have the race won only to unseat the rider at the last obstacle. It allowed the odds-on favourite Beacon Edge to win.

Byrnes came under heavy criticism on social media and it was described as a “soft unseat” in subsequent coverage on Racing TV.

Redwood Queen had drifted in betting for the race and was returned a 13/2 shot.

The stewards at Wexford reviewed the unseating and considered the matter but took no further action.

However, an IHRB spokesperson said on Thursday morning: “We note the position of the race day stewards following their review of the incident. We can now confirm the matter is down for review by an IHRB senior racing official.”

After the race, Redwood Queen was claimed by trainer Cian Collins. Redwood Queen won five races during her career with Charles Byrnes.

The Co Limerick trainer has enjoyed top-flight success during his chequered career but has also been involved in controversy, most famously in relation to his runner Viking Hoard being ‘nobbled’ with a sedative at Tramore in 2018.

The notorious case saw Byrnes suspended for six months for being seriously negligent in leaving Viking Hoard unattended for some periods of time at the Tramore stable-yard.

The horse was subsequently found to have raced with 100-times the safe limit of the sedative ACP in its system having been doped by an unidentified third party. He was pulled up in the race.