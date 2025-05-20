Ireland suffer double blow as Campher and Young ruled out of West Indies ODI series

All-rounder Curtis Campher has been ruled out of Ireland ODI series against West Indies after breaking a finger during a net session on Monday. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland have been forced into making two late changes to the squad to play West Indies in three One-Day Internationals at Castle Clontarf after all-rounder Curtis Campher and seam bowler Craig Young both pulled out through injury.

Campher suffered a broken finger in nets on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s opening game, while Young picked up a hamstring injury while playing for North West Warriors in a recent interprovincial match against the Leinster Lightning in Oak Hill.

Batter Stephen Doheny and uncapped teenager all-rounder Jordan Neill have been added to the squad, which has been hit by a number of withdrawals, with the seam attack considerably weakened.

“It’s not ideal when you lose a player to injury just prior to a series, but unfortunately, both Young and Campher join a bit of a lengthy list on the rehabilitation table. Most pertinently, our seam attack is heavily impacted with Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Fionn Hand and Curtis Campher all out,” said national men’s selector Andrew White.

“This series will be a real test of our depth, and instead of bemoaning what we won’t have, my view is that these absences provide a real opportunity for some of our up-and-coming talent to play at home against a world-class opposition.”

The first of the three games gets under way at 10.45am on Wednesday morning, with further games on Friday and Sunday. The games will be shown live on TNT Sports in Ireland.