Tickets for Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park to go on sale next month

Tickets for the first regular season NFL game to be played in Ireland will go on sale on June 17th. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tickets for the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park this September will go on sale on Tuesday, June 17th.

On Tuesday, the Vikings were confirmed as the Steelers’ opponents for the first regular season game to be played in Ireland, which will take place on Sunday, September 28th.

The staging of the game at Croke Park was first announced in February with the Steelers named as the designated home team.

Pricing details have not yet been released, but general manager of NFL UK & Ireland Henry Hodgson confirmed earlier this week that tickets will follow the same pricing as the London games.

In order to purchase tickets, fans will need to create a ticket account on the NFL website.

The game in Dublin will be the second of seven fixtures to be played outside the US as part of the upcoming season, the first (Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs) being held in São Paulo, Brazil on September 5th.

After Dublin, three games will take place in London – two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium followed by one at Wembley Stadium – before games in Berlin and Madrid.

Tickets for the Tottenham games (Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings, October 5th; New York Jets v Denver Broncos, October 12th) will go on sale on May 29th, with tickets for the Wembley game (Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Rams, October 19th) being released the following day.