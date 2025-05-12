Rachael Blackmore: A career in pictures as the jockey announces her retirement

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on A Plus Tard after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2023. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement from race riding after a career in which she won most of the biggest races in National Hunt racing, becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on A Plus Tard in 2021 and completing a clean sweep of all the major races at Cheltenham, including the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Times.

We look back through her stunning career in the saddle, which broke new ground at every turn for a female jockey.

Early days

Jockeys Evanna McCutcheon, Rachael Blackmore, Katie O'Farrell and Aine O'Connor walk the course before the Kildare Ladies' Derby Handicap in 2014. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Making waves

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the 2017 Champion Conditional Rider award at Punchestown. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan/Inpho

Rachael Blackmore with fellow jockeys Paul Townend, Mark Enright, David Mullins and Patrick Mullins on Grand National day at Aintree in 2019. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Making history on Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle ridden by Rachael Blackmore stretches clear to win the 2021 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Photograph: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Grand National glory

Rachael Blackmore winning the 2021 Grand National on Minella Times. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Sportswomen of the Year

Rachael Blackmore was the winner of the The Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year for 2021. Photograph: Alan Betson

Hat-trick heroine

Rachael Blackmore celebrates after completing a hat-trick of Irish Champion Hurdle wins on Honeysuckle at Leopardstown in 2022. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Back-to-back at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore after winning her second Champions Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2022. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Flying high with Envoi Allen

Winning jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates with trainer Henry de Bromhead after Envoi Allen's win in thr 2023 Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Champion chaser