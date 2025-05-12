Rachael Blackmore: A career in pictures as the jockey announces her retirement
The Tipperary jockey won most of National Hunt’s biggest races during a stellar career in the saddle
Mon May 12 2025 - 18:24
Rachael Blackmore has announced her retirement from race riding after a career in which she won most of the biggest races in National Hunt racing, becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on A Plus Tard in 2021 and completing a clean sweep of all the major races at Cheltenham, including the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Minella Times.
We look back through her stunning career in the saddle, which broke new ground at every turn for a female jockey.