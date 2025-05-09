Clare buoyed by return of Shane O’Donnell and Tony Kelly for Tipperary clash

Hurler of the Year Shane O'Donnell had previously been ruled out for the season due to a shoulder injury. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Hurler of the Year Shane O’Donnell is back on the panel for Clare‘s crucial Munster championship match against Tipperary in Ennis this weekend.

The 30-year-old had originally been ruled out for this season after a shoulder operation in January.

His return is on course with the player’s most optimistic projection in mid-April of “four to eight weeks” but maybe not surprising given what’s at stake in this weekend’s encounter.

Both teams are looking for a first win, having taken just a point from the opening two fixtures. Whoever loses in Ennis is effectively out of the championship.

READ MORE

Captain Tony Kelly is listed to start after the recent illness that kept him out of Clare’s defeat by Waterford a fortnight ago.

Otherwise, the news isn’t great for the All-Ireland champions’ manager Brian Lohan.

Key defence players, full back Conor Cleary and wing back Diarmuid Ryan are still out with injury and forward Aidan McCarthy is another not listed on the match-day panel.

Clare (Munster SHC v Tipperary): E Quilligan; A Hogan, Darragh Lohan, C Leen; C Galvin, J Conlon, D McInerney; S Rynne, C Malone; T Kelly, M Rodgers, S Meehan; R Taylor, P Duggan, D Reidy.

Subs: E Foudy, Daithi Lohan, Ross Hayes, Rory Hayes, P Donnellan, A Shanagher, D Fitzgerald, J O’Neill, I Galvin, S O’Donnell, S Woods.