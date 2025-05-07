RG Snyman and Linda Djougang named Leinster Players of the Year

RG Snyman scores a try for Leinster during the Champions Cup Round 4 game against Bath at the Aviva Stadium in January. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

RG Snyman and Linda Djougang have been named as the recipients of the Leinster women’s and men’s Player of the Year awards for the 2024/25 season, while Sam Prendergast and Robyn O’Connor received the respective Young Player of the Year awards.

The annual Leinster Rugby Awards Ball was held on Tuesday evening in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD with over 500 guests in attendance to celebrate the province’s achievements in the domestic and professional game over the past season.

Brian O’Driscoll was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his outstanding on-field contributions for both Leinster and Ireland, while Tania Rosser was recognised for her time as head coach of the Leinster women’s team during which they claimed back-to-back interpro titles.

Former Leinster president Paul Deering was recognised with the Contribution to Leinster Rugby Award for his outstanding contribution to Leinster Rugby as a volunteer over nearly 50 years, while Naas RFC, Longford Rugby Club, St Mary’s Edenderry and Blackrock College were celebrated in the schools and clubs categories.

There was also a standing ovation for Cian Healy, who will retire at the end of the season as Leinster and Ireland’s most-capped player.

Full list of award winners:

Men’s Player‘s Player of the Year Award – RG Snyman

Women’s Player of the Year Award – Linda Djougang

Men’s Young Player of the Year Award – Sam Prendergast

Women’s Young Player of the Year Award – Robyn O’Connor

Supporters’ Player of the Year Award – RG Snyman

Hall of Fame Award – Brian O’Driscoll

Contribution to Leinster Rugby Award – Paul Deering

Try of the Year Award – Sam Prendergast

Tackle of the Year – Tommy O’Brien

Junior Club of the Year Award – Longford Rugby Club

Senior Club of the Year Award – Naas RFC

School of the Year – Blackrock College

Development School of the Year – St Mary’s Edenderry