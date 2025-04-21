TV View: Munster hurling championship has hearts pounding as fast as Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam

It’s always best, of course, to have some perspective when ranking the greatness of sporting moments against historic stuff like, say, the invention of the wheel, the discovery of penicillin, the moon landing and the first recipe for onion rings. But it’s not easy.

“I got a text there from Jamie Dornan, he said he’s never woken up happier – and he’s got three daughters,” James Nesbitt revealed when he turned up on Sky News to talk about Rory McIlroy’s Masters triumph.

How Jamie’s girls will feel about this, that their births had been overtaken at the top of their Da’s happiness rankings by a fellow Hollywood man hitting a ball into a hole with a stick, who knows? But perhaps when they’re a little older they’ll have a little perspective too, and come to understand that children are 10 a penny, completing golf’s Grand Slam is not.

And as sports psychologist Bob Rotella told Sky when it was his turn for a chat, Rory put the hard yards in for this one, and suffered no little heartache along the way. Bob helped him no end, though, persuading him that he could still prosper even though “you’re going to miss a lot of shots”. And with that Rasmus Hojlund was possibly knocking on Bob’s door begging for a session.

Many would argue, as we know, that not even completing golf’s Grand Slam could rival anything the Munster hurling championship throws up, and Clare’s tussle with Cork in Ennis on Sunday would add no little weight to that contention.

It’s not often, Joanne Cantwell noted, that reigning All-Ireland champions get written off going into the first game of their title defence, but such was Cork’s league form, Clare’s being decidedly iffy, that was the case.

“Our fellas seem to be in a tailspin,” Anthony Daly sighed.

“These boys are the kings of hype,” said a chuckling Dónal Óg Cusack of Clare’s efforts to promote Cork to the high heavens.

Half-time? Cork were in the high heavens, just the 12 points up. Anthony was close enough to despair, Dónal Óg was purring.

Then? “A complete game of two halves,” as a near-enough breathless Michael Duignan put it, Clare reeling Cork in until going a point up in added, added time.

“You couldn’t beat the script,” said Marty Morrissey at the game’s conclusion, “Steven Spielberg would want to make a movie out of the Munster championship.”

Saving Patrick Ryan could be an option so relieved was the Cork manager when Declan Dalton put over that 78th-minute free to draw the game.

While a touch peeved by the added, added, added time that allowed the equaliser, Anthony’s beam was still in or around the width of the broad majestic Shannon. There was life in Clare yet.

Dónal Óg was at a loss. “How can you summarise that sort of madness? Jesus, they put the ticket prices up 40 per cent the last two years – d’you know what? They should go for another 40 per cent, good value.” “NO,” hollered Joanne and Anthony, fearing the punters would need Securicor vans by the end of the campaign.

Poor Sky are getting no value at all out of the Premier League title race this season, it having ended weeks ago. Not mathematically, though, so they dragged Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher all the way to Leicester for their game against Liverpool on the off chance that Arsenal lost to Ipswich earlier in the day.

But if Arsenal did lose then a win for Liverpool would see the title signed, sealed and delivered, as their intro tune blared. Arsenal won, though, so, as it turned out it was the least Super-ish Sunday in living memory – Gary Neville sounding like he’d taken a sedative during the Liverpool game and Kelly Cates giving up on Roy, Micah and Jamie getting exercised about Leicester’s inevitable relegation being confirmed and Liverpool’s inevitable title-win being all but.

All that’s left really is a five-way scrap for three Champions League places, for the right to be knocked out in the group stages. And “D-Day: A five-way scrap for three Champions League places, for the right to be knocked out in the group stages” doesn’t have the end of season billing Sky would have hoped for. There’ll have been days when they’ve woken up happier.